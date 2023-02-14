Lily James turns heads in semi-sheer gown with stunning detail The Pam and Tommy star looked gorgeous in green for the glittering occasion

Talented? Tick. Glamorous? Tick. A regular on red carpets? Tick. No wonder Lily James is our go-to girl for all things fashion. Whenever the fashionscape feels in need of a boost, the 33-year-old is always here to save the day.

Lily's latest red carpet outing shook things up once again. The star looked grand in an apple green as she attended the premiere of her latest film What's Love Got To Do With It. For the glittering occasion, she wore an opulent gown featuring an all-over beaded gemstone exterior, a curve-enhancing fit, a floor-length train, a cream white trim with matching straps, a back split and layers of wispy semi-sheer fabric.

Styled by her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray and showcasing a buttery makeup look by no other than Charlotte Tilbury (seamlessly applied her niece Sofia Tilbury), Lily graced the scene looking picture perfect with her flawless beauty blend.

A bronzed complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, an eyeliner flick, thick brushed-up brows and a dark, dusty pink lip highlighted her radiant facial features.

Lily James glittered in the beaded green gown

Celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker was tasked with curating Lily's hair, which she wore in wet-look curls that had been recently trimmed and styled with a timeless middle parting.

The actress looked radiant coated in fine mesh fabric with a white trim

Fans online adored Lily's glimmering green aesthetic. "Unreal! Absolute beauty," one wrote, while another said: "Mega babe." A third added: "She looks stunning," and a fourth noted: "Divine!"

The star showed off her wet-look curls and Charlotte Tilbury beauty blend

Lily enjoyed a well-deserved break from her plethora of red carpet appearances in recent months. Earlier this week, Lily was living it up in the Maldives with friends and packed a suitcase of dreamy pieces to help her achieve impeccable getaway style.

For an upscale evening out, the actress slipped into a voluminous black dress featuring sensual cut-out panels. The number also boasted long balloon sleeves, ring detail, fine strappy detailing across the bust, a high-waisted maxi skirt and a luxurious cotton texture.

