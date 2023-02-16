Dame Vivienne Westwood's funeral: Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss & Helena Bonham Carter lead star-studded arrivals The British fashion designer passed away in December and stars including Elle Fanning and Stormzy showed their support

On Thursday, a league of stars descended upon Southwark Cathedral to pay their respects to the late great fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood. The legendary British designer passed away on 29 December. In a statement posted on Instagram, her eponymous fashion house explained: "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."

Esteemed British celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Helena Bonham Carter and Elle Fanning were among the well-known faces in attendance at her funeral, while fashion industry veterans such as Zandra Rhodes, Edward Enniful, Andreas Kronthaler, Suzy Menkes and Bella Freud honored Westwood's history-making legacy.

The designer is one of the most iconic and referenced in history, and the story of how she began her namesake label is steeped in cultural importance. Influenced by acts of rebellion and typical 1950s clothing, music, and memorabilia, a young Vivienne Westwood and her then partner Malcolm McLaren (manager of the Sex Pistols) opened a small boutique called Let it Rock at number 430 Kings Road, Chelsea in London in 1971. She is widely considered the founder of the punk fashion movement.

Read on to see which stars honoured Vivienne Westwood at her memorial…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham was one of many paying her respects to the iconic designer. The former Spice Girl stepped out in a gothic all-black outfit with a chevron knit fabric, consisting of an ebony lace floor-length dress featuring long sleeves, a high neckline, a punctuated exterior and a mermaid train.

MORE: Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies, aged 81

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter sported a print that has become synonymous with Westwood's designers – tartan. The actress looked phenomenal in a red tartan skirt suit boasting a corseted bust with contrasting purple hues. She completed her attire by stepping out in some chunky flatform brogues and a string of pearls brandishing the designer's orb insignia.

READ: Helena Bonham Carter and Richard E. Grant appear emotional as they discuss death of his wife

Kate Moss

Legendary nineties supermodel Kate Moss was a regular on Westwood's scandalous runways and over the years the two formed a close friendship. The star wore a floral satin dress layered under a velvet duster for the heartfelt occasion.

MORE: The 11 best Alexander McQueen runway moments of all time

Anna Wintour

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour paid her respects to her fierce friend alongside Andrew Bolton. The Condé Nast Global Editorial Director looked impossibly elegant in a military-style navy skirt set with a colourful gemstone necklace.

Elle Fanning

Actress Elle Fanning put on a sombre yet sophisticated display in a tailored black blazer that came complete with a ruched midi skirt showcasing asymmetrical bunched ruffle detailing – another style that Westwood popularised during her reign.

MORE: Elle Fanning’s exact Cannes makeup revealed

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' daughter Lila joined her supermodel mother at the touching event. Lila looked timeless in a buttoned little black dress that perfectly fused traditional mourning attire with punkish attitude. She clasped a red love heart bag by the designer, adding a pop of colour to her monochrome aesthetic.

LOOK: Lila Moss channels her mother Kate in sheer gown at the Fashion Awards 2022

Stormzy

Stormzy suited up for the star-studded affair, donning a sleek, black single-breasted blazer with coordinating tailored trousers and a scoop neck tank top.

RELATED: Legendary designer Issey Miyake has passed away

Edward Enninful

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful followed suit, layering up in a midnight-toned overcoat and a classically crisp shirt as he exited the venue alongside Chief Business Officer at Condé Nast Britain Vanessa Kingori.

RELATED: Richard Quinn's sombre London Fashion Week show was dedicated to The Queen

Andreas Kronthaler

Andreas Kronthaler, Creative Director at Vivienne Westwood and the designer's husband, adorned a charcoal and burgundy poncho with a grey beanie for his late wife's memorial.

In 2016, Kronthaler debuted his first official collection at Paris Fashion Week Autumn-Winter under the name Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood, replacing Gold Label. “Over the years Andreas has taken on ever more responsibility and I wish this fact to be reflected in public perception,” Vivienne said at the time. It is understood that Andreas’ tenure at the house will continue following the passing of Dame Vivienne.

Christina Hendricks

Christina Hendricks' homage to Westwood came to fruition in the form of a green tartan belted coat featuring velvet lapels and a crystal-clad bow embellishment.

Lily Cole

Model-activist Lily Cole looked ethereal in a semi-sheer black lace dress featuring an ankle-grazing length, web-like florals and a corset-style neckline.

MORE: Lily Cole on her passion for the environment, cutting ties with unethical brands and the controversy around population growth

Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross opted for a pop of colour. The presenter wore a cobalt blue knit displaying a skull and crossbones situated beside text that read 'No Future,' in true nihilist Westwood fashion.

Tracy Emin

Tracy Emin looked low-key in an olive green coat and a tartan scarf as she left the cathedral. The iconic British artist, who championed Westwood's radicalism, shared a close relationship with the designer. The pair became firm friends after meeting at a Vogue shoot in the summer of 1999. "Within days I became her muse," Emin wrote following the punk pioneer’s death.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor clasped one of the designer's most iconic handbag designs, the 'Derby Harlequin,' which was complemented by an all-black outfit featuring leather knee-high boots and a side-split skirt.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor proves she’s the most fashion-conscious royal with new sustainable shoe collaboration

Suzy Menkes

Legendary fashion critic Suzy Menkes debuted a colourbomb concoction to celebrate the designer's penchant for painterly looks. A graffiti-print overcoat boasting cherry red, candy pink and fern green tones exuded punk-perfect pizzaz.

Will Young

Will Young styled it out in a beautiful scarf-style dress boasting Westwood's orb motif and a frescoed baroque print depicting leopard print textures and nude human flesh. The singer slipped into a quirky pair of black and red socks, some graphic lace-up shoes and a navy, tailored overcoat to finesse his fabulous funeral attire.

Vanessa Redgrave

Dame Vanessa Redgrave charmed in beige alongside her daughter Joely Richardson. The acting dynasty duo coordinated looks, with Joely debuting a caramel, sleeveless blazer, colour block tailored trousers and a lime green knit. Her mother exuded casual elegance in a belted coat and Ugg boots.

DETAILS: Joely Richardson supports mother Vanessa Redgrave in rare appearance at Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial

Zandra Rhodes

Zandra Rhodes paid tribute to her late friend alongside other members of the fashion elite. The designer punctuated a sea of black attendee ensembles by donning a bold red jumpsuit, a leather biker jacket with neon pink embroidery and layers of artisan costume necklaces.

Iris Law

Iris Law, who familiarised herself with Westwood's legacy white starring as Soo Catwoman's in Pistol, served up her signature kitschy-cute style in a baby pink cat bonnet and a black, structured co-ord.

LOOK: Iris Law shows off new blonde pixie hairstyle at Dior SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week

Sir Bob Geldof

Sir Bob Geldof made a rare appearance at the memorial while maintaining a typically cool composure. The rocker redefined the meaning of hipster in a caramel-coloured corduroy overcoat, beige checkered waistcoat and trousers, and a toffee baker boy hat.

Nick Cave

Musician Nick Cave looked suave in a classic tailored suit while sweetly holding hands with his wife fashion designer Susie Cave. The Into My Arms singer maintained a tight-knit relationship with Westwood through his wife, who founded the brand The Vampire's Wife.

Bella Freud

Designer Bella Freud opted for a traditional black outfit with a playful twist. Known for her slogan knits, Freud wore a structured black blazer and a leopard print blouse, accessorising with a gold-embellished bag brandishing her initials.

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger channeled noughties nostalgia in a dark grey pinstripe blazer showcasing an oversized fit, paired with a checkered blouse, patent point-toe heels and straight leg trousers.

Katy England

Esteemed stylist, and close friend of Lee McQueen, Katy England sheathed herself in warmth by wrapping up in a classic black belted coat, sheer tights with ribbon detailing, patent slingback pumps and a frilled lace dress.

READ: Kaia Gerber meets her clone in Alexander McQueen’s latest short film

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung crafted a streamlined aesthetic in a straight-style charcoal overcoat with an additional plume of ostrich feathers adorning her neck. The star recently flew back from New York, where she attended multiple designer shows during fashion week.

DETAILS: Alexa Chung wore a see through dress to New York Fashion Week

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith sported the most exquisite frock displaying a golden brocade exterior, large sprawling blooms, a dramatically ruffled neckline and a gown-like structure. She matched the stunning garment with some popcorn-effect red clogs and a printed cornflower blue shirt layered under the shimmering dress.

Stephen Jones

Prolific milliner Stephen Jones shared Westwood's enthusiasm for the radical. The designer created hats for the catwalk shows of many leading couturiers and fashion designers, such as Westwood and John Galliano at Dior.

LISTEN: Today's biggest celebrity news in just 2 minutes

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.