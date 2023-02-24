Inside Paris Hilton’s exclusive House of Y2K launch party in LA The new mum attended the pop-up with husband Carter Reum

New mother Paris Hilton dazzled in a fabulous custom Nicole & Felecia silver mini dress at the VIP launch party for her House of Y2K pop up in collaboration with Klarna on Thursday evening.

HELLO! was at the star-studded party which saw the 42-year-old heiress reminisce over her most iconic noughties looks at the interactive pop-up on 8070 Melrose Avenue, and we have an exclusive video of inside the event below.

WATCH: See inside Paris Hilton's VIP launch party here...

Loading the player...

As guests waited excitedly for Paris' arrival, her song Stare Are Blind played while the cocktails flowed – and her entrance didn't disappoint. Paris, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Phoenix, with her husband Carter Reum, looked incredible as she posed for photographers, her skin radiant and ultra-cool fringe on show.

HELLO! managed to grab a quick selfie with Paris, and of course, we congratulated her on the birth of her baby boy. "Thanks so much!" she beamed.

All eyes were on The Simple Life star who looked incredible in her shimmering dress, which was inspired by the iconic Julien Macdonald chainmail look she wore on her 21st birthday.

Paris poses with her Paris Hilton x Klarna 'That’s Smoooth' tracksuit

Credit: Jon Kopaloff & Stefanie Keenan, Getty

Paris said: "I’ve loved revisiting the 2000s and it’s so cool to see some of my favourite things from that time on display here. Explore the different spaces to experience how shopping has changed over the last two decades thanks to tech like Klarna. Slive it up tonight!!"

Guests went wild as Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner arrived, along with Paris' mother Kathy Hilton, with the close-knit trio posing for photographers.

Paris in the green room with Kris Jenner and her mother Kathy Hilton

Credit: Jon Kopaloff & Stefanie Keenan, Getty

Also in attendance were Paris' husband Carter Reum, looking dashing in an all-black ensemble with leather jacket. The doting husband and father very sweetly mingled with guests as his wife posed for pictures. Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park wowed fans in a heart-shaped corset and pink trousers.

The pop-up, which 'explored the evolution of fashion, beauty and tech trends from Y2K' oozed fun, as Paris' most iconic looks were dotted around the party on mannequins. Remember that denim promo outfit from The Simple Life? Yep, it was there.

MORE: Who is Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum? Everything you need to know

Some of Paris' Y2K outfits on show Credit: HAPPYMONDAY

Hello Kitty accessories, retro neon handbags and glitzy 'Paris' sunnies added were also on display.

The evening saw the launch of Paris' limited-edition tracksuit in collaboration with Klarna, with proceeds going to Paris’ non-profit organization 11:11 Media Impact. We're loving how the comfy velour tracksuit is having its day once again!

Loving those retro handbags! Credit: HAPPYMONDAY

Guests were treated to a little sparkle themselves with a Y2K makeup-station on the second floor ready to add that extra glam to those who were game. You could also get your personal items 'Paris-ed' with the Bling-d Up service at the pop-up – cute jewels and stickers on your iPhone anyone?

HELLO! had a blast dressing up in Y2K-inspired accessories like feather boas and heart-print faux fur jackets at a pink mirror, with the looks ready to shop in real time via the Klarna app.

The silver dress that inspired Paris' latest look Credit: HAPPYMONDAY

DJ Kara was on the decks playing fun tunes from the 2000s era and goodie bags came in the form of Y2K-themed swag bags featuring polaroid cameras, Tamagotchis and the ultimate hairdo throwback, scrunchies.

The Paris Hilton x Klarna 'That’s Smoooth' tracksuit is available to buy globally on parishiltontracksuits.com

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.