Paris Hilton is a total Barbie in glitter-clad mini dress

We may have Margot Robbie to thank for the invention of Barbiecore, but in all seriousness, Paris Hilton was the OG Barbie since day dot. The heiress hosted the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday evening and was joined by a VIP guestlist for the occasion.

The 42-year-old was a dollhouse dream in a sparkling silver mini dress. The disco-ready garment featured an ultra mini silhouette, a structured cowl neck, an on-trend neck strap and a body-cinching fit. Usually one for bold pink looks, like the one in the video below, the model surprised with her bedazzled choice of outfit for the, quite literally, glittering event.

Perfecting her Barbie babe aesthetic, the new mother wore her blonde hair down in a slick straightened style, allowing her sharp fringe to frame her face. She accessorised with a glitter-clad clutch bag, some coordinating fingerless gloves and Y2K sunglasses, in-keeping with the theme of the night. A super beautified makeup look enhanced her plastic-fantastic-themed attire.

Paris Hilton donned an iridescent mini dress for the launch party

The star was joined by Kris Jenner, Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park, makeup guru James Charles and Too Hot to Handle contestant Jawahir Khalifa. Kris looked sleek in a black suit and sunglasses, while Ashley served up metallic magic in some shimmering violet trousers, bold pink sneakers and a heart-shaped corset.

Ashley Park joined the star, looking stunning in violet pants

There's no denying that motherhood hasn't restricted Paris on the fashion front. The star delighted fans as she revealed her baby boy's name, a month after announcing the arrival of her first child with husband Carter Reum.

Kris Jenner was also in attendance at the pink-themed bash

Paris announced the exciting news that she had become a mom, welcoming her baby boy through surrogacy, with a post on Instagram in which she is holding his hand. She took to Instagram yet again to reveal her son's name: Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The heiress posed with a copy of Harper's Bazaar featuring herself as the cover star

She shared the news with an Instagram Reel, in which she simultaneously announced her forthcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir, out on March 14.

