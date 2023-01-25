Who is Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum? Everything you need to know The hotel heiress is married to a successful author and entrepreneur

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have been together several years and recently just welcomed their first child, an adorable baby boy.

But while fans of the couple are familiar with the pair's relationship and with Paris' iconic status, information about the background of her "soulmate" Carter Reum's life is perhaps less shared.

Who is Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum?

Carter Milliken Reum is a 41-year-old author and entrepreneur from Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Columbia University in 2003, Carter worked for the investment bank and financial services company Goldman Sachs for several years.

The 41-year-old's business ventures began when he and his brother, Courtney Reum, both left roles at Goldman Sachs in order to launch the alcohol company VEEV in 2007.

Within ten years, the two had successfully grown the company to be a nationwide success in the US. The brothers sold the company in 2016 as they moved their attention over to their newly established investment and brand development firm M13.

Carter and his brother are both entrepreneurs

M13 has since become involved with over 50 different companies including Pinterest, SpaceX and Lyft. Married to hotel heiress Paris, Carter is no stranger to wealth himself, as his successful business ventures with his brother have given him an estimated net worth of over $40million.

In 2018, Paris' husband shared his entrepreneurial insights with the world when he published the book Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success. Again, keeping his successes linked to his family, Carter's book was co-authored with his brother.

While his wife Paris is about to release her latest book, Paris: The Memoir, in 2023, it is not known whether Carter has any future works planned.

Who are Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum's family?

As is evident from Carter's partnership with his brother Courtney, the 41-year-old is not the only business minded individual in the Reum family.

In fact, the Illinois state-born author's father was also a businessman. Robert Reum was the president, CEO and chairman of Amsted Industries, an industrial firm conglomerate based in Chicago.

Business runs in the family of both these stars

Carter's sister Halle is also linked to the business world through her marriage to Oliver Hammond, a descendent of businessman, investor and philanthropist Walter Annenberg's family.

How long have Paris Hilton and Carter Reum been together?

While Paris has been open about how the couple have known each other for over 15 years, she and Carter have only been dating for a few years. The couple reconnected through a friend in 2019 and began their romantic relationship soon after.

The besotted pair started dating in 2019

In November 2021, they were married at a lavish Bel Air-based ceremony in which Paris donned not one but seven unique dresses. The couple shared their marriage photos exclusively with HELLO!.

Speaking to People in 2022, Paris said of her relationship with Carter: "I'm just so happy. He's so kind and so loyal and sweet and funny and brilliant. He's just my perfect person, and I just adore him so much. He just makes me feel like a princess every single day, and I'm so excited for our family starting next year."

Does Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum have any children?

Paris and Carter recently announced the birth of their first child together, a son, who was born through IVF treatment. Announcing the birth, Paris said in an Instagram post: "You are already loved beyond words."

Speaking to People magazine regarding the birth of their first child, the American heiress continued: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other.

Carter and Paris got married in 2021

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." Paris had been very open about her desire to have children with Carter in the past.

In 2019 it was revealed that Carter was already a father. The entrepreneur had a secret daughter with his previous girlfriend, reality tv star Laura Bellizi. While the Chicago-born author is not involved in the raising of this child, he does help provide for her financially.

