Exclusive: Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum reveals rare details about newborn baby boy Phoenix Paris and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy, and the first days have been "amazing," Carter tells Hello!

Breaking his silence! Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum has shared that their newborn baby boy Phoenix is sleeping through the night - "just enough".

Speaking to HELLO! at the Thursday February 23 launch of Paris' House of Y2K in partnership with Klarna, Carter, 42, was in happy spirits as he arrived at the West Hollywood event and revealed that he and his wife are "in the easy stage right now" but that they know it's about to get tricky.

The proud father said that life is "amazing," and jokingly revealed that he and Paris had practised before their son's birth by spending time with their nieces and nephews.

Paris' sister Nicky has three children and her brother Barron has two.

Paris and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogate and announced the news on January 24.

The former reality star posted a picture on Twitter and Instagram of her hand cradling a newborn's hand. Paris' nails were painted baby blue and her caption included a blue heart emoji and the words: "You are already loved beyond words."

The pair recently shared their first pictures of Phoenix

But the world-famous socialite, 42, waited a week to tell her mom Kathy Hilton and siblings about the arrival of her first child, admitting that so much of her "life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine".

"Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," the DJ and mogul revealed on her podcast This Is Paris, adding: "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together."

Date night for the new parents

The Simple Life star continued: "When we were talking about it, I really felt that I wanted this journey to be for us only. Because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but we were just nervous because if you tell a person, then they tell someone, and all the sudden, it's in TMZ or Page Six, and I've had enough of my life like that.

"So Carter and I literally made a pact together that we would not tell anyone, and no one knew until just recently."

