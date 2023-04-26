Street Style Guide: How to style sheer skirts in 2023 according to an editor

Your grandma might not approve, but skirts have had a not-so-modest makeover.

As seen on the runways of the biggest and best; Chanel and Christian Dior sent delicate, sheer skirts in black mesh and lace storming down the SS23 runway. Eckhaus Latta and Lanvin’s offerings were in softer, springier shades of mint and khaki, while Marques’ Almeida’s take was a touch more bombastic, in wide fishnet fabric that promises no coverage, but a lot of fun.

MORE: How to style double denim this season

RELATED: The 14 best dress and boot combinations to try

© Edward Berthelot Gilda Ambrosio modelling Prada's beloved sheer skirt and white tank top.

It was Prada’s AW22 half-and-half see through skirts that seemed to really kickstart proceedings, with our street style favourites furiously adding them to their baskets. They offer business up top with robust mohair, and see-through fabric below. A sartorial mullet if you will. For celebrity inspiration, all hail Queen Florence Pugh, who’s been busy teaching a masterclass in sheer clothing in her recent red-carpet appearances, often opting for designer favourite Valentino.

© Edward Berthelot Prada pals: Sarah Lysander, Leonie Hanne and Emili Sindlev in Milan.

MORE: How to style dungarees in 2023

RELATED: 12 legging outfits: how to style the wardrobe staple this season

How do I style a sheer skirt?

You can easily tip the trend either way, paring down the scandalous nature of see-through clothing by teaming your skirt with some sensible tailoring up top. If you don’t want to flash any flesh, simply layer over another skirt or a pair of trousers so you can stay properly covered up, or try layering several sheer skirts atop one another. Alternatively, if you’re feeling a bit cheeky , flash your pants with pride. To really ramp up the fun, there are plenty of rhinestone embellished versions to choose from.

Stunning sheer skirts to shop now:

MUST-HAVE:

Sheer Knit Midi Skirt - Zara

Semi-transparent knitted skirt - Mango

LUST-HAVE:

Pamela Show Skirt - Poster Girl

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.