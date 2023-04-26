Zendaya's backless menswear inspired outfit is a fashion home run, here's why

The Euphoria actress stunned in a sultry suit, as her new style agenda continues in plunging Louis Vuitton...

Can anybody serve looks as consistently and as breathtakingly as Zendaya? No they cannot. And we think the Euphoria actress is heading for a major style renaissance...

From her ultra-feminine gown boasting 190 roses at the SAG Awards whilst working with a pre-retired Law Roach and Valentino, to her totally unexpected Y2K inspired babydoll dress paired with the grungiest boots we've ever seen, styled by post-retired Law Roach and after her announcement she's Louis Vuitton's new global ambassador. Her outfit at last night’s 2023 CinemaCon only heightened the feeling she’s going through a playful yet daring new era, and of course, she's nailed the new look.

© Getty She captured attention in a daring Louis Vuitton look

She wore a look from LV's FW23 ready to wear collection that is possibly the most inventive, daring take on a 'buisness chic' that we’ve ever seen.

The quirky top boasted a trend every fashionista is loving in 2023: the waistcoat. However, we’ve never seen one totally backless like Zendaya’s with deconstructed checked panelling at the sides held together by a thin black belt and showcasing major side-boob action... Power dressing just got a whole new meaning.

Juxtaposing her wacky top, a pair of dark tweed wide-leg trousers finished off the ensemble that, if ‘coastal grandfather’ instead of grandmother was a trend, would be the absolute pinnacle.

© Getty The totally backless number boasted major side-boob

She paired the attire with large silver hoops – bigger earrings are better for spring/summer 2023 according to the Princess of Wales and Lily James in recent weeks - and bright white court shoes.

© Getty She took to the stage with her close friend Timothee Chalamet

Despite bringing back long boho wavy locks for Coachella, Zendaya eschewed her festival tresses and proved her super chic short hair is staying despite her new dress code.

Realistically, it doesn’t matter who is styling her or which label she’s wearing, she is still undoubtedly the coolest style muse on the planet.

