10 Fashion Influencers whose interiors are next level cool-girl

Lucy Williams

@lucywilliamshome

Lucy William’s West London home has become a staple to her internet presence, and just as loved as her fashion sense. She adds personal, eclectic touches of decor meaning her personality shows throughout, combining both vintage and modern design. Standout lighting, prints adorned with horses, funky wallpaper, and bold paint combinations are Lucy’s go-to decor style.

Shop Lucy's Style:

Collector's Peace Artwork by Lucie Gray - Glassette

Sunne Azure Cushion - Stoff Studios

Refillable candle - Eym + Lucy Williams

Madelynn Hudson

@madelynnhudson

Fashion guru turned Interior designer Madelynn Hudson is the perfect woman to be taking homeware inspo from, as she’s not only decorated beautiful New York homes for herself, but evolved her passion for interior design into a business venture. She makes a neutral home feel edgy and lived in, using vintage finds to create simplistic yet unique spaces.

Shop Madelynn's Style:

Pleated-shade table lamp - H&M

Tipperary Mirror - Oka

Dappled Light Vase - Casa by JJ

Mathilde Augusta

@mathildeaugustadam

Mathilde Augusta’s nook in Copenhagen provides ideal inspiration for the calm and introverted decorator. The pastel colour palette creates a light, peaceful and airy home, adding touches of personality with simple decorative items such as stripy textiles and floral candleholders.

Shop Mathilde's Style:

Percale bedding - Tekla

Vintage Kashan 4 Rug - Dunelm

Porcelain cup - H&M

Monikh

@monikh

If you’re a fan of Monikh’s wardrobe you’re bound to love her style of interior design, as her taste in clothing doesn’t differ from her home. Using an earthy colour palette within a modern space, Monikh’s interior style is simplistic and effortless.

Shop Monikh's Style:

Ceramic vase - Zara

Malmros Dining Chair - Cult

Vitra Akari 10A Floor Lamp - End

Barbara Egholm

@barbaraegholm

Barbara Egholm has created an effortlessly cool space which hugely compliments her colourful and understated style. Whimsical wallpaper, patchwork pillows and kitsch tableware add funky and fun touches to an otherwise simplistic home.

Shop Barbara's Style:

Iridis Stripe Frilled Cushion - House of Hackney

Gisele set of plates - Maison Margaux

Lucky Leaf Wallpaper - Commonroom

Brittany Bathgate

@brittanybathgate

Both Brittany’s fashion and visual content are largely inspired by modern art, which undeniably is also reflected within her choice of home decor. She uses minimalist decorative pieces to display and complement the architecture and design of an already lovely home. The influencer has recently taken on a new renovation project which, based on Brittany’s style, we’re sure is going to be a delight to see unfold!

Shop Brittany's Style:

Blocky Boucle Armchair - John Lewis

Vase linen - Iittala Ruutu

Bauhaus - Taschen

Emily Yates

@emelinaah

The epitome of ‘Less is More’. Emily’s home isn’t lacking in incredible architecture and design, meaning the few items of furniture and home decor in her home are equally as beautiful and carefully thought out to compliment the space. She has created the ultimate tranquil hideaway in Australia, perfectly exemplifying the importance that each item adds to a home.

Shop Emily's Style:

Small stoneware vase - H&M

Ellipse 80 Lampshade Linen - Watt & Veke

Southwold Table Lamp - The White Company

Anna Sarlvit

@annasarlvit

In her Copenhagen loft, Anna combines simple mid-century pieces of furniture with pastel toned textiles and ceramics. Top Tip: framed prints are an easy way to add elements of colour and personality to your home.

Shop Anna's Style:

Lila Floral Green Ceramic Jug - Oliver Bonas

Dracaena Big Grey Pot - The Little Botanical

Visage Poster - Gallerix

Liv Madeline

@_livmadeline

Classy and sophisticated, Liv Madeline has elevated her home, creating a cosy and elegant space. She demonstrates that a warm cosy fire and a decorative table scape are small touches to making a house feel like a home.

Shop Liv's Style:

SMF03 Stand Mixer - Smeg

Egg Cup Plate - Matilda Goad

Wide Oak Chopping Board - Forge Creative

Diane Kari

@dianekari

Diane Kari’s Parisian loft is enviable for not only its location, but for the way she’s decked it out. She uses touches of statement, colourful furniture to compliment an otherwise more feminine, parisian style decor. She does this by pairing floral bedding with a pink accent bedside table, or a gingham tablecloth with chunky green dining chairs. Who says you can’t mix fun and feminine design?

Shop Diane's Style:

Floral Ruffle Bed Linen Set - Oliver Bonas

Gingham tablecloth - Mrs. Alice

Light Pink Small Swirl Bud Vase - Bias Editions

