Nicola Peltz serves modern day Audrey Hepburn for date night with Brooklyn

The Bates Motel actress channelled the vintage icon via her chic ensemble

Nicola Peltz's current bout of monochrome-focused elegance has us utterly hooked – and apparently there's more where that came from.

The Welcome to Chippendales star impressed us last week with her fresh take on the cut-out trend. At the relaunch of heritage jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Avenue store, Nicola sported a black Valentino midi skirt featuring a thigh-high split, held together by three bows.

Nicola maintained this level of style momentum within her most recent outfit, equally infused with playful, feminine energy.

© Getty Nicola opted for an all-black look with silver accents

For an intimate dinner with her husband Brooklyn Beckham at Japanese fine dining establishment Sake no Hana, Nicola opted for a black long-sleeved top and a sultry leather midi skirt.

© Getty Nicola channelled vintage icon Audrey Hepburn in her outfit

A form-fitting all-black silhouette in conjunction with a pearl necklace and an elaborate updo evoked one particular cinematic icon. The 28-year-old served a date night look that felt richly reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's famous portrayal of Truman Capote's Holly Golightly.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn on the set of Breakfast at Tiffany's

The fictional New York café society girl was immortalised on screen in the 1961 picture Breakfast at Tiffany's, and it appeared that Nicola had taken her style cues from the iconic character.

Nicola wore a simple two-strand pearl necklace, offset with botanical clusters of silver on the other half. She wore her glossy dark brown locks in a super sleek braided chignon, providing an air of old-school glamour.

The billionaire heiress, worlds apart from Holly's humble beginnings, topped things off with a silver flap shoulder bag and, true to form, her much adored Marc Jacobs multi-strap platform boots, styled with sheer tights.

