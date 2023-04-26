Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn's latest outfits were straight out of the David and Victoria Beckham playbook

Back in February, we asked the question whether twin-dressing is the key to a happy marriage.

Why? well, obviously it's Victoria and David Beckham's signature style agenda and they're the most loved, stylish, adorable celebrity couple on the planet, but also because their son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are following in their stylish footsteps and matching outfits at any moment possible. And between professing their love for eachother on social media, spending Sundays doing face masks, and taking their three rescue dogs on weekend walks to the market, they’ve become social media's favourite sickly-sweet married couple:

They’ve had many-a-matching moment since their iconic white shirt VB/DB recreation in February, and Nicola shared another image of the two last night that gave the duo dress code a dopamine dressing makeover.

© Instagram Nicola and Brooklyn wore matching jumpsuits

The Welcome to Chippendales actress uploaded an image for her 2.9 million Instagram followers of her and Brooklyn in boiler suits reminiscent of race car all-in-ones, giving ‘off-duty’ a whole new meaning.

Proving she can pull off absolutely anything, Nicola channelled her signature flattering agenda, wearing a bright orange one-piece and black a belt to cinch her waist in an outfit only she could make look chic. She wore her dark tresses loose and wavy, and her arms thrown around Brooklyn’s shoulders -- the pose they seem to adopt for every single twinning moment. Brooklyn matched his wife in a blue version of the ensemble, with his signature trucker cap sat backwards on his head.

This is the second twinning moment they’ve had just this month. On a trip to Tokyo (the destination for what seemed like every A-list fashionista last month), Nicola donned the coolest boxy vintage Dior leather jacket in a creamy pastel pink from the label's fall 2003 collection. Brooklyn matched his wife in a pastel pink hoodie with black lettering across the front.

Victoria and David also soothed our sartorial souls once again this month in their signature matching outfits for date night, with the addition of a hilarious salsa dancing video.

The stylish couples provide a delightful double dose of duo-dressing.

