Nicola Peltz’s daring thigh-split skirt just reinvented the cut-out trend

The actress stepped out with Brooklyn Beckham for Tiffany and Co's flagship relaunch event on Fifth Avenue

If there’s one place we've got major FOMO from this week, it's last night's relaunch of Tiffany and Co’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue (now known as “The Landmark”), that boasted a guestlist as glamorous and stylish as its luxurious bijouterie.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham stepped out with the likes of Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor Joy and Blake Lively for the event in NYC, and their outfits were (as always) nothing short of spectacular. Once again influencing our date night dressing agenda, Nicola proved three things: she’s more than just a retro accessories aficionado; the cut-out trend is getting an upgrade for 2023; and her, Brooklyn and Flo Pugh are the stylish trio we never knew we needed.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham recreate classic David and Victoria moment in matching clothes

RELATED: Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham's date night outfits are going to be your new spring uniform

The two had yet another twin-dressing moment

The Beckham-Peltz's, who did a partnership with the iconic jewellers this year, had yet another twinning moment, as they have recently in matching jumpsuits, pastel pink jackets and Victoria and David-approved white shirts.

Nicola was a vision in Valentino, wearing a black bodysuit with a high neck and three quarter length sleeves, her top half eschewing intricate detailing to let her skirt do all of the work.

MORE: Nicola Peltz shares stunning new close-up of her engagement ring

RELATED: Nicola Peltz just wore Victoria Beckham’s favourite 2000s accessory

Nicola wore Valentino AW23

She wore a black midi skirt from the label’s AW23 collection that boasted a total thigh split, held together by three dainty satin bows. She layered with black sheer tights (her favourite styling hack for spring), and chunky pointed toe platforms.

Fittingly for the occasion, she paired her look with both pear drop earrings from Tiffany, and with Brooklyn’s outfit. He oozed his signature elevated-cool agenda, wearing a black suit with a crisp white tee.

Nicola, Brooklyn and Florence Pugh are the trio we never knew we needed

Peltz isn’t the first fashionista to wear a quirky cut-out skirt this season. Katie Holmes nailed her signature cool-tailoring agenda, wearing an asymmetrical pleated skirt with a bizarre grey patterned maxi over the top. A gaping cut-out at the thigh allowed her preppy mini to share the limelight.

Cut-out dressing has been a constant since the beginning of 2022. From Maya Jama in Monot to Julia Garner chanelling the swinging sixties, the daring style has been having a major moment for all occasions. And they are absolutely still a trend to have on your radar for 2023.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.