Emily Ratajkowski just showed us 5 ways to wear the sheer mesh trend this summer

We can always rely on Emily Ratajkowski for styling hacks. From Y2K jean waist foldovers, to It-girl trainers and netted dresses, the 31-year-old has a penchant for beginning trends that fashion fanatics swiftly begin to recreate. But the one style she's undeniably been spearheading since 2022, is the haute mesh nearly 'naked' dressing trend.
Though the sheer trend dates back as far as the 90s (a la Kate Moss’ iconic silvery slip dress) and beyond (to the ancient Greeks, if we’re being specific), EmRata wore a semi-sheer black lace and beaded Miu Miu gown to 2022's Cannes film festival. And it seemed from that moment on that sheer dresses became the go-to style for the rest of the year. The daring trend is also showing no signs of slowing down in 2023, as the world’s most stylish fashionistas have donned see-through dresses for major red carpet events, from Lily James in Oscar De La Renta at the Critics Choice awards, Florence Pugh in a stunning see-through skirt at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show, and of course Alexa Chung wearing a Huishan Zhang 'naked dress' to meet King Charles III in February.
The model and podcast host’s Instagram is a hub for plenty of outfit inspiration (though some may require a little more courage than others...). Yesterday she posted a carousel for her 30 million followers from her recent trip to Miami, showcasing multiple ways to wear sheer and mesh clothing for summer.
The sunset dress
The ideal hue to invoke feelings of warmth, golden sunsets and sandy feet, Em wore an ombre orange mesh maxi dress adorned with flowers and boasting a super low back. The halter neckline created a daring silhouette which caused a major show of side cleavage.
The mini skirt
Emily wore the coolest asymmetrical sheer tulle mini skirt from Spanish brand Gimagaus. Featuring a flattering elasticated, ruched waist, she paired with a black sheer mesh corset, gold hoops and white strappy sandals for the ultimate summer evening ensemble.
The sheer corset
Corsets are a must-have for summer according to Emily. She posed with friends in the same mesh bodice in siren red, paired with gold hoops an updo with her choppy fringe down.
The exposed thong trend
The ‘sheer’ trend seems to get more naked as time goes on, to the point where Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber divided the internet with their New Year's Eve 2022 dresses that fully showcased a thong. For her ‘off-duty’ look, Emily posed in a grey t-shirt and pink ombre striped shorts, with a bright green printed thong peeking out. Who said this trend was only for special occasions?
The Inamorata bikini
Our hearts stopped when EmRata posted her label Inamorata’s new summer bikini drop, and it went straight onto our holiday wishlist. Certifying that these bikinis are the swimwear pieces to have right now, she posed on the beach with her adorable son Sylvester (aka Sly), wearing the red paisley print two-piece we’re already obsessed with. Why not make the thong trend day-time worthy by wearing a skirt or pair of shorts with a low-rise waist and your bikini bottoms peeking out – we’re certain that Emily would approve.
