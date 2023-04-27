Emily Ratajkowski’s daring new bikini drop is sending our summer wish list into overdrive

Supermodels becoming entrepreneurs has almost been a prerequisite since the 20th century. From Iman beginning 'Iman Cosmetics' to Gigi Hadid's cashmere label Guest In Residence and Kendall Jenner launching 818 Tequila which has finally made its way to the UK. The number of successful runway-turned-business moguls is more hefty than you might think.

But the model-crafted brand at the top of our wishlist right now, is Emily Ratajkowski’s. The 31-year-old launched her swimwear brand Inamorata way back in 2017, and its recent bikini drop for summer 2023 is staying right at the top of our warm weather wishlist.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski wore the see through dress that we will all be buying this summer

READ: Nicola Peltz, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski can't stop wearing this 'Quiet Luxury' brand

EmRata uploaded an Instagram post for her 30 million followers modelling two of the super chic designs from the collection, proving that the much loved minimalism trend is absolutely not reaching our bikini agendas.

Aptly posing in front of Manhattan bridge for the collection titled ‘City Girl’, Emily first wore a red bandana print bikini that gave the Y2K paisley print a summer-cool upgrade. For the fuller busted girlies, Em showcases a cupped shape alongside a triangular silhouette.

Upping the retro ante, she paired the sets with a dark denim mini skirt, followed by light wash jeans. Both with the fastening left undone and the waistband upturned – her favourite styling hack right now. As with most major retro trends that were once totally uncool, the Gen-Z's of the fashion realm have taken to TikTok and labelled this the ‘foldover’ trend. And it’s clearly made its way from Gen-Z’s to the A-list street stylers as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have also been spotted playing with the style.

She finished off the looks with layers of gold necklaces and chunky hoop earrings.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski's post-Harry Styles wardrobe consists of these two major summer trends

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski just showed off the ultimate styling hack for spring

© Instagram/@emrata We're also obsessed with her neutral net dress and statement raffia

The second bikini was a classic leopard print two-piece with the ultimate daring silhouette. The halterneck piece with a chic knotted detailing on the straps is perfect if you’re brave enough to flaunt some side-boob action (like Zendaya at CinemaCon last night).

As somebody who has frequently talked about body shaming culture, Emily explains on the Inamorata website that her pieces are "rejecting the tired old myths about body image, Inamorata woman embraces the full spectrum of the female form--and makes her look damn good in the process".

We're also putting her see-through dress at the top of our style agenda, along with the two trends she's sporting in her post-Harry Styles era.

She has unintentionally influenced at entire summer wishlist.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.