Chanel's LA Cruise show just revived this classic 90s hair trend...

The esteemed fashion house just refreshed Cindy Crawford's supermodel blow dry for 2023... and we are obsessed

French manicures, soft, coffee-coloured shadow and a slick of gloss – these staple 90s beauty trends are currently having a moment and they've just gained another ally.

Chanel's Cruise show is, without fail, always a major highlight in the fashion aficionado's calendar. This year, the label's creative director Virginie Viard excelled herself with a playful display of glitzy cut-out swimsuits, palm tree-adorned pieces, beach babe tweeds and neon accents – very Jamie Lee Curtis in Perfect, only punchier.

© Getty A model sports a Cindy Crawford-level blow dry with a shiny ombré crop top

But retro leg warmer moments aside for a moment, Chanel also delivered a bountiful feast for beauty junkies to gorge upon.

© Getty Chanel's Cruise 2024 show championed luscious hair volume

Bronzed skin worked in tandem with tawny, your-lips-but-better hues and soft, powdery lids, but the show's hero beauty highlight was hair. Smooth, bouncy locks à la Cindy Crawford, were out in full force at Chanel, and we are 100% on board.

© Getty Supermodel Cindy Crawford was known for her bouncy blow dry

The 90s glamazon was rarely pictured without her trademark blow dry, marked by a combination of intense root volume, a hefty side parting and bombshell shaping. This look, quintessential of the late 80s and early 90s, felt utterly apt for Chanel's zestful Resort collection and beyond. Cue a summer of supermodel hair…

How to achieve a supermodel-level blow dry:

© Getty Cindy Crawford's bouncy blow dry will go down in hairstory

"First, add a heat-protecting detangling spray and then layer with a mousse," celebrity hairstylist Neil Moodie explains. "It's essential to apply the mousse at the roots of your hair as this is where the volume comes from."

"Next take a large round brush and blow dry the hair in sections from roots to ends, always lifting the roots away from the head as you pass the brush through your hair, followed by the dryer which should preferably have a nozzle on the end to concentrate the hot air flow onto each section."

"Make sure the roots are dry, and if you have a cold shot button on your dryer then this is even better. With the hair wrapped around the brush, cool each section off before moving onto the next section. When hair is hot it can still change shape, so cooling it off is imperative to setting the volume."

"Decide on your parting and work up towards it from both sides, repeating the techniques listed above. Without the root lift you will not achieve the volume required." You can also backcomb a little at the roots if you need it. For that extra lift at the front, backcomb at the roots just behind the hairline."

"Finally take a flat bristle brush – such as a Mason Pearson – and lightly brush your hair into the finished style," Neil advises. "Mist with a little hairspray to hold in place."

