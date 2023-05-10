Chanel's Cruise show 2023: Here’s everything you need to know

From Margot Robbie's bikini top to Sofia Richie's feathered mini, here's what went down at Chanel's Los Angeles fashion show

No label does cruise collection quite like like Chanel.

We were unsure how Virginie Viard was going to top her 2022/23 Formula 1-inspired collection that took place on the glamorous grounds of Monte Carlo. But last night she brought to life the glamour of Los Angeles combined with the label's Parisian DNA, and presented the 2023/2024 cruise show that paid homage to the City of Angels.

Whether you've visited LA or not, the city's sartorial agenda has long dominated the fashion world: from 1920s Great Gatsby and 80s beach-clad fitness videos complete with leg warmers, to the It-girls of 21st century Calabasas: the collection reached the audience like perhaps no other.

Celebrating the city's highlights like Venice Beach (which comes with rollerbladers as much as it does bikinis), dreamy Californian sunsets, sports from American football to basketball and of course, the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

The runway was a skate park, guests seats were set up like sports venue bleachers, rollerbladers were skating around pre-show, fast food trucks were everywhere, a ginormous theatre screen played moving shots in black and white, and the shows details were displayed on a basketball scoreboard.

Though official images of the collection are still few and far between until this afternoon, thankfully our favourite fashionistas who received a VIP invite gave us a glimpse inside via social media. As soon as Sofia Richie posted her show invitation on her Instagram story before the show - which replicated a vintage Hollywood concert poster - we knew we were in for a treat.

Along with Sofia and her new husband Elliot Grainge, Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, Riley Keough and Camilla Morrone were just a few names in the audience that was as glamorous as the show.

Who attended the Chanel Cruise 2023/2024 show?

Margot Robbie

The Barbie actress stunned in 70s light wash flared jeans and a black bralet (nailing the upper torso trend), with a dazzling gold chained vest over the top. She paired with an enviable boxy black flap bag with a gold embellished top handle.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and pink go hand-in-hand, but continuing with her new sophisticated style era, she elevated her look in a soft pink crochet mini dress with a matching cropped cardigan. She amped up the glamour with some staple Chanel pearls and her current go-to hair accessory: a giant pink ribbon.

Sofia Richie Grainge and Elliot Grainge

We didn’t think we’d get anymore stunning Sofia in Chanel content so soon after her three wedding dresses created by Virginie Viard at South of France wedding last month. We were wrong. The newlyweds turned up arm-in-arm with Sofia wearing a white long tweed blazer with a pink feather trim, a matching skirt layered underneath, pink danling ‘interlocking c’ earrings and 1920s-esque t-strap shoes.



Riley Keough

Logomania was on Riley, aka Daisy Jones’ agenda. She wore a purple-hued long sleeved top with matching leggings, both adorned with gigantic interlocking c’s and sporadic letters.

Kristen Stewart

Effortless-cool was on the Twilight actress agenda. She wore monochrome checkered wide leg, loose fitting trousers with a matching jacket left open and a baggy white tee underneath.

Camilla Morrone

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress oozed evening chic in a v-neck LBD with sheer tights underneath and black peeptoe heels.

What does Chanel’s Cruise 2023/2024 collection look like?

The show took guests through every era, and from skater-girl to socialite. Think: glittery tweed tracksuits with palm trees, short-shorts with super chic leg warmers, oversized shorts with models carrying interlocking 'c' skateboards, 2023 It-girl blazers with no pants paired with ballet flats, and ultra Hollywood glam two-pieces.

What is a cruise collection?

A 'cruise collection' is also known as a 'resort collection' and is known as croisière, in French. This is a line of ready-to-wear clothing produced by a fashion house that is ideal for summer holidays.

