Natalie Portman wasn't the first to wear Dior's 'Junon' dress: Miley Cyrus got there first

Natalie Portman stole the show at Cannes Film Festival over the weekend and we're still reeling from her splendid homage to one of Dior's most iconic gowns.

The actress looked resplendent on Saturday evening as she stepped out at the May December screening, an upcoming romantic drama film in which she stars alongside Charles Melton.

Flexing her fashion muscles, Natalie hit the headlines for her breath-taking gown, a reproduction of a design created by Christian Dior for his Fall/Winter 1949 Couture collection. The original 'Junon' dress, a strapless piece with a frothy, petal-adorned skirt, is currently available to visit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Just two years after he founded the House of Dior, the visionary designer created the 'Junon' (French for Juno), a tribute to the Romans' Queen of the Divine. Infused with classicism, the gown references the ancient world by featuring eyeless peacock feathers, the bird strongly associated with the goddess, created via rich blue embellishment.

But Natalie is not the first major name to have paid fashion tribute to the iconic gown. In fact, Miley Cyrus actually wore a very similar reproduction by Zuhair Murad in 2009 to the Academy Awards. Miley's version of the 'Junon' featured embellished straps and a plunging scalloped neckline. The then-teen acting sensation teamed her gown with a lustrous, cream belt to cinch in her waist and, like Natalie's version, it featured plenty of decadent embellishment.

With just under a week left of the annual film festival, Natalie has set the bar sky high and we can't wait to see what else she and her fellow red carpet goers have in store…

