Beyoncé Renaissance Tour: All the must-see fashion moments

The singer opened her world tour in Stockholm and wore some of her greatest outfits of all time

Whatever you’re doing this morning, stop right now because we have important news. Beyoncé is back with a bang and she's brought with her a dress code that might be the best we've ever seen.

Queen B opened her Renaissance World Tour last night in Stockholm (you may sit and cry with us if you also didn’t manage to get tickets), and the one thing everybody is talking about more than her performance (which we have no doubt was insane), was her slew of designer outfits. In what can aptly be described as 'disco couture', she served greatness in every single glitter-clad, metallic-adorned, diamanté-embellished masterpiece.

When it came to making a comeback statement, she absolutely understood the assignment. From custom David Koma and Balmain to a UV light activated gown, suffice to say her wardrobe was absolutely mesmerising and our obsession with the Crazy In Love singer just got bigger. Despite her plethora of designer labels, it appears timeless Tiffany was the only jeweller on her agenda.

These looks cannot be missed, and we’ve decoded them right here. A standing ovation for her stylists, please...

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour - the best fashion moments

Beyoncé in... a Loewe jumpsuit

She wore a custom skintight glittery jumpsuit designed by Jonathan Anderson. The look was paired with the same black gloves and red stiletto nail detailing that adorned the outfit.

Beyoncé in... Courrèges

Hands down winning the metallic trend, she wore a custom Courrèges bodysuit that gave all the futuristic vibes. She paired it with major Gedebe boots and Tiffany jewellery.

Beyoncé in... Balmain

There was never any doubt she'd sport a Balmain look, considering her close relationship with Olivier Rousteing and the Renaissance couture collaboration she released with the label last month. She wore what can only be described as the bodysuit of dreams, featuring signature Balmain structured shoulders and adorned with webbed pearl detailing. The look was paired with Stuart Weitzman boots.

Beyoncé in... Mugler

Jaw = dropped. Cementing her status as Queen 'Bee', she wore a custom black and yellow bodysuit by Mugler complete with latex black gloves and bee stingers protruding from the hips. Fierce.

Beyoncé in... Coperni

Beyoncé and horses have become synonymous since appearing on her Renaissance album cover which was a nod to an image taken of Bianca Jagger on a horse in Studio 54 taken in 1977. Who else for such a moment in the performance than Coperni? She rode across the stage in a mesmerisingly dramatic metallic cape, paired with a matching bodysuit and silver ankle boots.

Beyoncé in... Alexander McQueen

She stunned in a fringed Alexander McQueen structured bodysuit with matching leggings, both of which were adorned with beads and crystal embroidery.

Beyoncé in... Loewe x2

Upon seeing this 'lewk', we immediately knew it was another Loewe masterpiece thanks to the structured bodice almost identical to Rihanna's at the Superbowl.

Beyoncé in... David Koma

An outfit we'd love to have on our summer party agenda. She wore a custom dress and jacket inspired by looks 26 and 28 from David Koma's SS23 collection.

Beyoncé in... Anrealage

The pièce de résistance: Anrealage used their signature colour technology to turn a white gown into a multicoloured masterpiece using UV lighting.

