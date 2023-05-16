Cannes 2023: All the incredible street style moments from La Croisette

From Brie Larson to Iris Law... the major fashion moments are certainly not limited to the red carpet

Cannes Film Festival fashion is in a league of its own when it comes to red carpet dressing, but believe it or not, there's more where that came from.

Illustrious jewels and show stopping gowns always take centre stage when it comes to the premieres, but La Croisette is equally sartorially blessed in the off-duty department, and we have some of the hottest names in cinema to thank.

What is Cannes Film Festival?

Held on the idyllic French Riviera, Cannes Film Festival is an invitation-only event dedicated to new film screenings, of assorted genres. This year, the 76th edition of the festival takes place over 12 days, from 16 to 27 May, and is expected to include its usual slew of parties, press conferences and premieres.

Since its inception in 1946, the annual event's mission has been to "draw attention to and raise the profile of films, with the aim of contributing towards the development of cinema, boosting the film industry worldwide and celebrating cinema at an international level".

Alongside keeping our eyes peeled for our favourite film stars and their no doubt killer red carpet 'fits, we will also be keeping our fingers firmly on the street style pulse.

Somewhat louder than the Parisienne Breton-striped, ballet flat-clad aesthetic that is borderline fetishized by the fashion world, Riviera style lends itself to a punchier, more playful, holiday-esque vibe – and we are 100% here for it.

Hello! Fashion shares the best street style moments at Cannes Film Festival 2023:

© Getty Brie Larson opted for groundbreaking florals in a form-fitting jumpsuit and a chic black headband

© Getty Paola Turani wore a deep green strapless jumpsuit

© Getty Iris Law kept things low-key with a white cami and a khaki mini skirt

© Getty Uma Thurman looked elegant in a pale neutral suit and a Dior straw hat

© Getty Cindy Bruna opted for a tailored pale yellow playsuit

© Getty Laura Harrier was giving major vintage vibes in a gingham full circle skirt

© Getty Emillia Schuele championed a vivid red hue with a fitted top and matching flares

