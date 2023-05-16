Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley, Halle Bailey, Jourdan Dunn: Mermaidcore was the standout fashion trend at The Little Mermaid premiere
Halle Bailey, Simone Ashley and Jourdan Dunn made a splash on the red carpet...

Halle Bailey looked every inch the leading lady in custom Miss Sohee
Orin Carlin
Orin Carlin

The Little Mermaid has to be one of 2023's most hotly anticipated film releases, and fashion fans will be delighted to hear that the UK premiere stirred up an extremely stylish crop of red carpet outfits that fully understood the assignment.  

 News of Disney's upcoming live-action version of the classic tale provided ample inspiration for many designers this season. SS23 runways brimmed with fishtail silhouettes, scale-inspired embellishment and glimmering sheers, exemplified by the likes of 16Arlington, Valentino and Elie Saab.

Mermaidcore and Barbiecore have been fighting it out, vying for top spot as 2023's hottest film-adjacent fashion trend – and we are totally here for the outfit drama.

It was all about shiny fabrics, shell-shaped details and iridescence at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Monday night, and the film's leading lady Halle Bailey led the way. Dressed by Nichole Goodman, the actress brought high glam in a dazzling piece by Miss Sohee.

Her gown featured a spangly halter strap and a plunging V-shaped neckline with a sheer panel. The lustrous white piece was adorned with sparkly embellishment and mirrored details, arranged to give off a clam effect at the hips, continuing out into a long, floor-sweeping train.

Halle Bailey wore a dazzling headpiece and pearl earrings for the occasion © Getty
Halle Bailey wore a standout headpiece and pearl earrings for the occasion

The actress topped things off with a dazzling headpiece and even extended her Mermaidcore agenda into her beauty choices, opting for blue-green chrome nails with pearl adornments. Now that's what we call dedication… 

Bring on The Little Mermaid's cinema release on May 26…

Hello! Fashion shares the best Mermaidcore outfits at The Little Mermaid premiere: 

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley exuded effortlessness in a pale peach sheer gown with a shredded hem © Getty
Simone Ashley exuded effortlessness in a pale peach sheer gown with a shredded hem

 Nife

Nife went all out in a full-blown mermaid ensemble © Getty
Nife went all out in a full-blown mermaid ensemble

 Sienna King

Sienna King opted for a white textured midi dress © Getty
Sienna King opted for a white textured midi dress

Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don brought the drama in a green frothy showstopper © Getty
Stefflon Don brought the drama in a green frothy showstopper

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn opted for a blue scale-like gown © Getty
Jourdan Dunn opted for a blue scale-like gown by Casablanca

 Kajsa Mohammar

Kajsa Mohammar wore a radiant pink one-shoulder gown © Getty
Kajsa Mohammar wore a radiant pink one-shoulder gown

 Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore went for an elegant LBD with a clam-shaped bag © Getty
Laura Whitmore went for an elegant LBD with a clam-shaped bag

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu went for a shiny gold breastplate © Getty
AJ Odudu went for a shiny gold breastplate

Flo

Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo brought an injection of sequins © Getty
Stella Quaresma, Renée Downer and Jorja Douglas of Flo brought an injection of sequins

