Matthew Williamson has teamed up with Kurt Geiger on a collection that will be your go-to this summer

"It seems astonishing but I first met Matthew 25 years ago,” explains Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s Chief Creative Officer. It was in Deià that Matthew Williamson and Rebecca reconnected, a place Matthew currently calls home and encapsulates the heartbeat of the duo’s collaboration. “It’s a place that really fills my creative soul,” says Rebecca.

“I’ve known the creative director Rebecca for a number of years as our paths crossed often when I was in the fashion industry previously. Rebecca and I have a similar creative outlook,” explains iconic designer Matthew Williamson, whose work has become synonymous with colour mastery.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley and Matthew Williamson have known each other for over 20 years

The pair have launched an opulent limited-edition collection for summer bursting with Mediterranean inspired hues which includes a curation of bags and accessories, shoes, swimwear, and jewellery. “As a British designer and the ultimate king of colour, collaborating with Matthew Williamson felt like a natural fit for Kurt Geiger London, a brand for whom colour is everything,” Rebecca divulges.

That’s certainly true for this range which boasts turquoise and emerald tones that evoke the sparkling sea, warm burnt orange tints peppered with rich aubergine, inspired by the ruggedly seductive sun-baked landscape, which make their way onto shoulder bags to baskets, vibrant sandals and raffia wedges, as well as statement embellished jewellery. There’s also a rainbow hued option, “Which for me feels closest to the Kurt Geiger brand,” explains Mathew, “A deeper, richly toned colourway which would work well paired with gold for evenings. A blue and green render of the print is perhaps the print which feels most connected to nature and long summer months.”

Matthew Williamson x Kurt Geiger

Mathew Williamson told Hello! Fashion a bit more about the collection which we predict will be at the top of every boho-lover’s wish list this summer...

What were your main sources of inspiration for the collection?

“Both Rebecca and I love the village of Deià, Mallorca, where I live and Rebecca visits often for summer breaks, so we took that as our shared inspiration. I set to work on a print which I felt would embody the bohemian spirit of the region. I took the well-known Mallorcan Ikat design as my starting point and then layered on hand-painted florals native to the area. Rebecca worked the print onto products she felt were right for Spring Summer 2023 collection and would work best to showcase the pattern.”

Matthew Williamson x Kurt Geiger

Who did you have in mind when you designed the collection?

“The customer at Kurt Geiger, much like at my brand, is eclectic. We don’t have one type of customer, which is wonderful as you get to see your products worn in very different ways all over the world. At mood board stage to create the collection, we imagined style icons such as Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, who both have a laid-back sense of bohemian style, which is perfect for this collection.”

What does summer dressing mean to you?

“For me, summer is the season to unwind and relax across lots of areas of living, including dressing. Once the summer comes, it’s always good to create a capsule wardrobe of your favourite pieces - this is where the collaboration comes into its own, as a new accessory from the collection, such as the printed and jewelled Kensington bag, can really uplift and elevate a much loved, everyday look.”

Matthew Williamson x Kurt Geiger

How does nature play into your own print design?

"Nature has always been a central inspiration to my work. From the start of my career in fashion in 1997, I was fascinated with peacocks, butterflies and dragonflies, and embroidered and printed them across my collections. Decades later, I’m still inspired by these motifs and elements from nature."

What makes for a strong floral print?

“There are no rules with print and colour in my book. Gut and instinct always play a role in choosing a print, and if the print speaks to you and makes you feel good then for me that’s a good print. Prints come and go, but florals are always in fashion. I always start my prints by hand as I think you can’t beat that study and precise detail which can be captured so beautifully by hand. At the moment, I’m looking at blousy, old fashioned types of florals as well as those with a more 70’s retro quality for inspiration, but reinterpreting them for today’s modern market through scale and colour.”

Matthew Williamson x Kurt Geiger

Do you have a favourite piece from the collection?

“Without doubt, my favourite piece is the Kensington bag. It’s the perfect size for an everyday bag. Its shape and gold chain feel classic and won’t date. Bejewelled and fabricated in my bespoke print for Kurt Geiger, it really catches the eye and elevates an outfit. It is a seasonless piece and could be worn day into night, but I can see it working wonderfully well whilst on a summer holiday, as it’s such a joyful piece.”

Matthew Williamson x Kurt Geiger launches this week, more details available here.

