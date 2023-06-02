Princess Beatrice wore a clutch with a hidden romantic message to the royal wedding in Jordan

Are you still drooling over the glamorous outfits from Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa's glorious wedding yesterday? Us too.

It was unexpected but welcomed surprise when our stylish British royals Prince William, Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice arrived in Jordan to join the celebrations, and as expected, they came through with the mesmerising outfits.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the royal wedding

Glamorous accessories were also aplenty, of course. Particularly as royal female guests were asked to wear a tiara with their second dresses for the evening banquet. But it was Princess Beatrice's graphic clutch that caught our eye, which honoured her husband in the sweetest and chicest way possible.

For the ceremony, she had her own Cinderella moment in a stunning glittery powder blue gown from Needle & Thread. The most stylish of royals have a habit of making alterations to their outfits to make them royal appropriate, and Beatrice eschewed the gown's tonal fabric belt and added her own thick black waist belt to give the embellished gown a more flattering shape. Princess Kate also altered her gown for the evening celebrations.

Shop Princess Beatrice's dress:

"A sparkling dress fit for the most special of occasions, the Celia gown is a standout piece from Needle & Thread's new collection. Its tiers of ruffles tulle may make an exquisite first impression, but it's the intricate sequins that ensure it's hard to forget."

Beatrice paired her gown with tonal Ralph and Russo light blue pumps and a playful pearlescent clutch bag from Sophia Webster with the words 'Wifey for Lifey' scrawled on one side in silver sans serif writing.

Proving that marriage-related accessories don't just have to be worn by the bride, Beatrice also wore the clutch dedicated to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, to a thanksgiving service in June 2022 which she also paired it with a blue dress - her go-to midi dress from Beulah with blue suede pumps.

The Princess and Edoardo married in a private wedding on 17 July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Shop Princess Beatrice's clutch:

"Sophia Webster lives up to its reputation for playful and uplifting creations with the Cleo bag. Flaunting an eye-catching ‘Wifey for Lifey’ slogan print, this glossy design is instantly recognisable as the brand’s own."

