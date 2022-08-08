8 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now

Any fashion fan will know the familiar thrill of reading the words "special" and "collaboration" in the same sentence. Granted, we're usually all about the classics, but it has to be said, we hold a special place in our hearts for a well-designed limited edition collection.

And we're not alone in our pursuit of a piece of sartorial history. Highly-coveted pieces from special designer collaborations can be tricky to source if you're not super speedy - they often sell out incredibly quickly, and for good reason.

Hello! Fashion shares the fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now:

Rose Inc x Hunza G

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's beauty brand Rose Inc has made our summer wish list reach new heights with its new line, created in collaboration with cult-adored swimwear label Hunza G. The supermodel catapulted the brand's crinkle-effect swimsuits into the fashion stratosphere a few years ago, and now she has come through with an exclusive nine-piece collection that we are totally swooning over.

© Instagram Rosie wearing the Rose Inc x Hunza G two-piece

Ancient Greek Sandals x Lucy Williams

© Ancient Greek Sandals x Lucy Williams

Holiday footwear label Ancient Greek Sandals has collaborated with mega-influencer Lucy Williams on an exciting new summer collection featuring puffy thong sandals, raffia slides, and buckets of both the hat and bag variety. You don't want to miss out.

Sézane x Farm Rio

Fashion editor-adored label Sézane has partnered with Brazilian brand Farm Rio to give your summer wardrobe a technicolour overhaul. Holiday dressing lends itself to vibrance, and this cool-girl crossover is categorically cheery. Relaxed fit-shapes - think flowy tiered dresses and easy-breezy short co-ords - take centre stage alongside vivid, summery hues and joy-inducing florals.

© Sézane x Farm Rio Sakura skirt - Sézane x Farm Rio

Netflix x Lacoste

Streaming platform giant Netflix has teamed up with preppy label Lacoste for a collection inspired by its fan-favourite TV shows. Classic Lacoste pieces have been reworked to pay homage to the likes of Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Sex Education, Money Heist, The Witcher and more. The clothing brand's iconic crocodile emblem has been altered – for the Stranger Things selection it resembles the monstrous Demogorgon, and in tribute to Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, it sports a pompy wig. Be warned: the stylish TV fanatic will want absolutely everything.

Bridgerton sweatshirt - Netflix x Lacoste

H&M x Mugler

© Photo: Getty Images

This spring Swedish high street retailer H&M is collaborating with French fashion label Mugler on what we predict will be one of its most sought-after collections yet. Crafted under the careful eye of Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader, the limited-edition line is set to capture the "unique and vibrant spirit" of the luxury label at a more accessible price point. The collection has been kept pretty tightly under wraps, but we expect that the aesthetic will be very much in keeping with Mugler's signature look. The brand is best known for its figure-hugging silhouettes, structured corsets, daring cut-outs and sheer panels – and so we strongly suspect that elements such as these will be transferred across into this special line. Set your watches.

Mary Katrantzou x Lipsy

© Next

Fashion's 'Queen of Print' Mary Katrantzou has partnered with high street retailer Lipsy for a second crossover collaboration which is available to shop now. Designed for "sandy shores, city streets and non-stop schedules", the 20-piece collection is bursting with vivid florals and clean, elegant silhouettes that will no doubt make the cut when it comes to curating your SS23 holiday packing list.

Karl Lagerfeld x Disney

© Photo: Getty Images

Launching on 23 February, Karl Lagerfeld's capsule collection in collaboration with Disney is celebrates 100 years of the legendary media and entertainment company. The line plays on a quirky motif, an illustration of Donald Duck that the late designer drew in 2004 to honour the character's 70th anniversary. Karl modelled Donald on himself, depicting him wearing a black blazer, his trademark stiff collar white shirt and dark shades. The sketch will feature across the collection which spans t-shirts, sweaters, jeans, bombers and trench coats as well as small leather goods.

Nike x Tiffany

© Instagram / @nike

The world's premier artisanal jeweller has collabed with sportswear giant Nike to create a brand-new pair of Air Force 1 Low. Available globally from 7 March, the black suede trainers feature Tiffany blue swooshes on the outer sides, and engraved chrome hardware detailing. For staunch style fans, there is also the option to bag a trio of silver accessories: a whistle, a shoehorn and a brush.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page