Neelam Gill reveals her favourite comfort food, her go-to Indian couture brand and who she’d take on her dream date…

Hello! Fashion's June cover star, Neelam Gill, never thought she’d get the shot at modelling for Burberry, “I actually declined at first. I thought, I can't afford the travel and they're never going to want me,” she told Hello! Fashion, “It was Burberry, Kate Moss models for them - and look at all the icons that have modelled for the brand, why would they want me?”

Of course the rest is history and at the age of 18 she became the first model of Indian origin to appear in a campaign for the British heritage brand.

It was also the start of her stellar career. Looking back on her career, she says it’s strange how essentially, a big chunk of her life is documented. “I look at pictures of myself and I can remember exactly that moment. How I felt, what I did that day - you can give me a picture of myself anywhere and I could tell you.” And she certainly members what she was thinking on her first shoot for Burberry. “Oh God, I remember… I knew, after he took his first picture…my life was going to change, I just knew it. And it's true everything after that changed.”

Neelam Gill - Hello! Fashion

So how does a world renown model spend her dream day? Well it starts with her favourite comfort food in either the Maldives or St. Barths, “Breakfast would actually not be that glamorous, but it's very tasty,” Neelam tells us during her Hello! Fashion cover shoot, “It's called a paratha and you can have it with filling in it, like you can have it with potato, or you can have it plain.”

For lunch however she’d jet over to India, “Because I'm spoilt for choice I'd wanna visit Rajasthan…. I'd wanna pop through and just roam around and be immersed in all like the beautiful architecture.”

Sounds like the dream day if you ask us.

