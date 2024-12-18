Best celebrity red carpet beauty moments of 2024: Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa and more

If we could sum up the celebrity red carpet beauty looks from 2024 in one word, it would be epic. From daring eye makeup to timeless hairstyles, the stars have embraced creativity, individuality, and glamour like never before. This year’s red carpet events, from the Oscars to the Met Gala, were filled with unforgettable beauty moments that have influenced a plethora of new hair and makeup trends.

Zendaya, ever the beauty chameleon, stunned at the Met Gala with a high fashion avant-garde makeup look, embodying modern sophistication. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie brought Old Hollywood glamour to the Barbie premiere with perfectly waved hair, pinned up in a Brigitte Bardot-approved up-do.

Doja Cat made waves at the Grammys with her edgy unique beauty look, pairing silver accents around her eyes with a sharp, dramatic wing. Similarly bold, Florence Pugh turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, debuting a daring buzz cut paired with bold brows and a striking metallic eye shadow. Even softer, more natural looks had their moment in 2024. Hailey Bieber epitomised the 'clean girl' aesthetic at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, showcasing fresh, glowing skin, brushed-up brows, and barely-there makeup.

It's hard to whittle the best beauty looks down, but there are some memorable looks that will stand the test of time.

Best celebrity beauty red carpet looks of 2024:

© Getty Images Zendaya - Met Gala Zendaya's looks for The Met Gala were the most anticipated of the night and of course, she delivered with two show-stopping ensembles. Our favourite was the actresses' avant-garde dark fantasy glam, featuring ombre red eyeshadow, deep burgundy glossy lips and bleached skinny brows.

© Gareth Cattermole Rita Ora - Fashion Awards There are just some moments in beauty that will always be remembered - and Rita Ora's Fashion Awards glam is one of them. The pop star looked totally unrecognisable on the red carpet with a bleached blonde mullet and Isamaya bronzed-toned metallic lipstick. Iconic.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Miley Cyrus - Grammy Awards Miley Cyrus is finally getting her flowers in the beauty department, highlighted by her Grammy Awards transformation. The award-winning singer rocked a Dolly Parton-esque voluminous blow-out paired with glowy minimalist makeup.

© Variety via Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o - Vanity Fair Oscar Party There isn't a better natural hair representative than Lupita Nyong'o. She always delivers with intricate braided pattens, and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was no different. The Us actress went to her trusted hairstylist, Vernon François, to style her locs in a majestic updo that will be remembered for years to come. For glam, she delivered an out-of-the-box blue eyeshadow and glossy charcoal lip combination.

© WireImage Tyla - CFDA Awards The most surprising makeup trend of 2024? The return of blue eyeshadow. In the last year, we've noticed over a dozen celebrities sporting frosted blue, bold cobalt and pale navy - but Tyla's bright azure blue has to be the standout.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeny - Vanity Fair Oscar Party The Euphoria actress debuted a choppy yet sophisticated bob at the Oscar Vanity Fair Party. She paired the classy look with sparkly eyeshadow that channelled the recent rise in 'Ice Princess' Makeup. If anyone could convince us to dip into the bob life, it's Sydney.

© FilmMagic Elle Fanning - A Complete Unknown Premiere Elle Fanning's pigtails have been etched in our brains since she debuted them at the A Complete Unknown Premiere in Los Angeles. This 60s throwback look was playful and certainly took centre stage. The addition of diamanté hairbands that matched her white crystal embellished dress was another nice touch.

© Corbis via Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith - Fashion Awards Return of the space buns! Jodie Turner-Smith put her own spin on the 90s classic hair-do at the Fashion Awards. The Queen and Slim actress styled her locs in two sky-high pigtails secured with metallic silver hairbands to match her pearlescent, metallic eyeshadow.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Margot Robbie - 'Barbie' London Premiere We couldn't do a list naming the best celebrity beauty looks of 2024 without including the beauty muse of the summer, Margot Robbie. Barbie was a smash-hit, and so were all her press run outfits and glam. However, the best of all came from the London premiere. We are still obsessing over the actresses Brigitte Bardot inspired updo and soft pink understated makeup look.