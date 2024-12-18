Top 10 celebrity red carpet dresses of 2024: Zendaya, Ariana Grande and more

The fashion landscape of 2024 was peppered with epic red carpet looks. Celebrities descended upon the crimson runway in droves, sporting stand-out outfits that defined the year’s style narrative, one dazzling look at a time.

Let’s face it - nothing says star power like a red carpet dress. A single gown can set cultural and fashion trends, while demonstrating a designers' artistry, individuality and craft. Worn by a famous face, and a piece of fabric can transform into an iconic moment in history.

This year has offered up many opportunities for celebrities to shine on the red carpet. In May, the Met Gala 2024 hosted Hollywood's finest for its themed ‘The Garden of Time’ Co-chaired by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez, the event featured striking, thematic looks from celebrities like Tyla, Elle Fanning, and Taylor Russell, who gathered in NYC to showcase their unparalleled self-styling skills.

Vogue World 2024 transformed urban spaces into fashion runways, merging high fashion with performances and celebrity appearances. Familiar faces such as Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria illuminated the stage, all in the name of style.

© Getty Zendaya led the charge for red carpet excellence in 2024

Fast forward a few months, and Fashion Month took hold. The biggest names in business debuted their SS25 collections, spectated by stars of the style sphere and solver screen alike.

Speaking of cinema, Venice Film Festival offered up an Italian showcase of elegance, with celebrities like Amal Clooney making headlines for her vintage-inspired ensembles, including a butter-yellow Atelier Versace dress adorned with ruffles and lace.

All in all, 2024 served up sartorial splendour by the bucket load. Discover the best red carpet dresses of the year and enjoy a glance back at some stellar looks.

Top 10 celebrity red carpet dresses of 2024:

1/ 10 © Getty Images Zendaya in Loewe Zendaya aced the Australian leg of the Challengers press tour in a striking Loewe gown, complete with an oceanic green sequin exterior and black graphic tennis detailing.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Hunter Schafer in Prada Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer stole the show at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. The star wore a pale blush pink gown by Prada, featuring ethereal layers of wispy fabric. The stellar work of Law Roach, of course.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Tyla in Balmain For her very first Met, Tyla looked to Balmain's Olivier Rousteing for her sand-clad look. The singer referenced 'The Sands of Time' for the star-studded occasion, gracing the scene in a strapless number crafted from sand with dotted crystal studs.

4/ 10 © Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Dua Lipa in Schiaparelli Dua Lipa dazzled at the Golden Globes 2024 in a structured Schiaparelli gown, showcasing a strapless design, surrealist skeleton detailing in gold and a voluminous mermaid train.

5/ 10 © Gareth Cattermole Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta Nicola Coughlan stole the show at The Fashion Awards 2024 in a custom black ballgown by Gaurav Gupta, complete with extravagant yet beautiful baby blue side accents in a lustrous silk texture.

6/ 10 © Variety via Getty Images Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton A true stand-out moment, Cynthia Erivo illuminated the red carpet of the Wicked LA premiere in vinyl green gown by Louis Vuitton complete with an extravagant textured stole.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Ariana Grande in Thom Brown Ariana Grande joined her co-star at the same premiere sporting Thom Brown. Her gown nodded to her onscreen character Glinda, featuring a sweet cream-pink gingham print, a puffed skirt and a Fifties silhouette.

8/ 10 © Getty Images for Vanity Fair Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard Molly Goddard muse Rosamund Pike graced the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards season celebration in a light, salmon pink frock by the cool-girl house back in January.

9/ 10 Kaia Gerber in Gucci Looking gorgeous in Gucci, Kaia Gerber took to the floor at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala. She wore a pistachio green gown by the prolific fashion house, complete with an all-over chevron design, a satin balconette feature, fine straps and a longline silhouette.