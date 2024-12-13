Kaia Gerber dazzles with old Hollywood hair transformation

Sometimes trends, like old Hollywood glamour, have a timeless allure that continues to captivate fashion and beauty enthusiasts across generations. Case in point? Kaia Gerber. On Thursday, the 22-year-old posted a stunning carousel of images on Instagram that exuded the unchanging class of the opulent Fifties.

This captivating makeup trend is normally characterised by big bouncy locks, dramatic winged eyeliner and bold red lips - think Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly. Whilst Kaia's glam squad certainly drew inspiration from these iconic figures, they also put their own modern spin on it.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber's sun-kissed Hollywood inspired glam

The Valentino model assembled an expert team to pull off this look; hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and makeup artist Yukari Obayashi Bush. Between them, they have a stellar list of A-list clients from Lilly Rose Depp to Brie Larson.

The supermodel's hair was styled with voluminous waves with a glossy, polished finish. Her tresses had a deep side part, creating a dramatic, sweeping effect over one side of her face. The waves were soft but structured, giving the locks a luxurious texture and movement.

© @kaiagerber Kaia Gerber stuns with voluminous curls

We even had to do a double take as her new do reminded us of the famous bombshell blow dry her mum, supermodel Cindy Crawford, was famous for in the Nineties. The overall look is sophisticated and certainly mirrors the look popularised from the 1920s to the 1960s.

For makeup, Yakari created a palette that was natural and radiant, emphasising Kaia's glowing skin. Her base was luminous, with a dewy finish and subtle contouring that enhanced her structured cheekbones. Instead of a thick jet-black winged eyeliner, the makeup expert used a soft brown eyeshadow across the top of her eyelids, adding a light shimmer to give dimension.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Cindy Crawford's famous voluminous curls in 1996

To really make her eyes pop, Yakari dabbed a black pencil eyeliner across waterline. Kaia's standout features are her brows, and they were full and well-groomed, framing her face beautifully. A flush of colour was added to her cheeks with a pale pink blush and a pop of highlighter to the high points of her cheeks and nose. Finally, instead of a traditional bright red lip, she leaned into a mauve pink tone for an understated feel.

Take Kaia's look as proof that there is a way to honour a classic style whilst putting a modern spin on it.