Sydney Sweeney's best outfits of 2024
Sydney Sweeney's best outfits of 2024

From Miu Miu mini skirts to archival Marc Bouwer, discover the Euphoria actress' top looks from this year

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Every few years, a new face touches down in Hollywood and gives the veterans a run for their money. 2024 proved to be the year of Sydney Sweeney, the actress building an empire in both the film and fashion industry.

Sydney’s ascent this year has been marked by significant film roles and high-profile appearances. She starred in Eden, a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard, portraying Margret Wittmer alongside Ana de Armas and Jude Law, while taking on the role of Cecilia in the psychological horror film Immaculate.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Sweeney made her presence very much known in the style sphere, becoming a Miu Miu poster girl for the It-girl Italian house. 

The 2024 Met Gala saw the star grace those famously crimson steps in a custom Miu Miu ensemble that garnered significant media attention, contributing to the Euphoria actress’ blossoming relationship with the brand.

sydney sweeney in pantsuit© Getty
The Euphoria actress has become fashion's one-to-watch

Her collaboration with Miu Miu extended far beyond red carpet appearances featuring in their stunning ad campaigns and sporting the label’s hype pieces for low-key street style wear away from set. 

From 90s-inspired denim co-ords to resplendent silk ballgowns, Sydney’s wardrobe has got it all. Discover the star’s best fashion moments of 2024 and enjoy a flick back through her flawless sartorial choices.

Sydney Sweeney's best outfits from 2024:

sydney sweeney in miu miu outfit© GC Images

Double Denim

Sydney was pictured out and about in NYC sporting the most divine denim co-ord by Miu Miu back in May.

ydney Sweeney is seen in Gramercy on February 26, 2024 in New York City© GC Images

Chocolate Charm

The star turned heads in a patent chocolate trench by Alice + Olivia, paired with some mini shorts, a mocha-hued turtleneck, tights and matching knee-high boots.

sydney sweeney in pink dress© GC Images

Think Pink

Back in February, the 27-year-old stepped out at the Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event wearing a figure-hugging dusky pink turtleneck maxi dress from Tom Ford, paired with peep-toe thigh-high boots from Victoria Beckham.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in a custom grey Miu Miu gown© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Custom Crystals

Sydney attended the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, donning a resplendent custom Miu Miu gown. The dove grey silk dress featured a crystal-embellished layer that romantically peaked out from the plunging neckline and flowed into off-the-shoulder straps. 

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a silk white gown© Getty

Tres Jolie

At the 96th Academy Awards, the Washington native paid homage to Angelina Jolie, wearing the exact archival Marc Bouwer silk gown that the Hollywood veteran wore to the 2004 Awards. 

Sydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show © Marc Piasecki

Haute Hotpants

Not one to shy away from a daring and unconventional look, Sydney stepped out at the Miu Miu show on the final day of AW24 fashion month wearing a pair of dazzling sequinned briefs from the house.

sydney sweeney in denim skirt© GC Images

Peplum Perfection

The muse hit the streets of Manhattan in a cinched denim jacket featuring lace-up detailing and a peplum style by Miu Miu, which was teamed with a matching mini skirt and slimline shades.

Sydney Sydney in white heels© GC Images

In Her Choos

A pair of white Jimmy Choos and knee-high stockings were Sydney's pairing of choice when gracing the streets of New York earlier this year.

Sydney Sweeney attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty

Met Gala Magic

Sydney's 2024 Met Gala look was a show-stopping transformation. Sporting a sleek jet-black bob, the actress was nearly unrecognisable. She dazzled in a custom Miu Miu gown paired with black leather gloves, perfectly capturing the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

sydney sweeney braless immaculate premiere los angeles© Getty Images

Immaculate Style

Adding yet another striking red carpet appearance to her inventory, Sydney attended the LA premiere of her film Immaculate wearing a surrealist sculpted top by Balmain.

