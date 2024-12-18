Sydney Sweeney's best outfits of 2024

Every few years, a new face touches down in Hollywood and gives the veterans a run for their money. 2024 proved to be the year of Sydney Sweeney, the actress building an empire in both the film and fashion industry.

Sydney’s ascent this year has been marked by significant film roles and high-profile appearances. She starred in Eden, a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard, portraying Margret Wittmer alongside Ana de Armas and Jude Law, while taking on the role of Cecilia in the psychological horror film Immaculate.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Sweeney made her presence very much known in the style sphere, becoming a Miu Miu poster girl for the It-girl Italian house.

The 2024 Met Gala saw the star grace those famously crimson steps in a custom Miu Miu ensemble that garnered significant media attention, contributing to the Euphoria actress’ blossoming relationship with the brand.

© Getty The Euphoria actress has become fashion's one-to-watch

Her collaboration with Miu Miu extended far beyond red carpet appearances featuring in their stunning ad campaigns and sporting the label’s hype pieces for low-key street style wear away from set.

From 90s-inspired denim co-ords to resplendent silk ballgowns, Sydney’s wardrobe has got it all. Discover the star’s best fashion moments of 2024 and enjoy a flick back through her flawless sartorial choices.

Sydney Sweeney's best outfits from 2024:

© GC Images Double Denim Sydney was pictured out and about in NYC sporting the most divine denim co-ord by Miu Miu back in May.

© GC Images Chocolate Charm The star turned heads in a patent chocolate trench by Alice + Olivia, paired with some mini shorts, a mocha-hued turtleneck, tights and matching knee-high boots.

© GC Images Think Pink Back in February, the 27-year-old stepped out at the Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event wearing a figure-hugging dusky pink turtleneck maxi dress from Tom Ford, paired with peep-toe thigh-high boots from Victoria Beckham.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Custom Crystals Sydney attended the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, donning a resplendent custom Miu Miu gown. The dove grey silk dress featured a crystal-embellished layer that romantically peaked out from the plunging neckline and flowed into off-the-shoulder straps.

© Getty Tres Jolie At the 96th Academy Awards, the Washington native paid homage to Angelina Jolie, wearing the exact archival Marc Bouwer silk gown that the Hollywood veteran wore to the 2004 Awards.

© Marc Piasecki Haute Hotpants Not one to shy away from a daring and unconventional look, Sydney stepped out at the Miu Miu show on the final day of AW24 fashion month wearing a pair of dazzling sequinned briefs from the house.

© GC Images Peplum Perfection The muse hit the streets of Manhattan in a cinched denim jacket featuring lace-up detailing and a peplum style by Miu Miu, which was teamed with a matching mini skirt and slimline shades.

© GC Images In Her Choos A pair of white Jimmy Choos and knee-high stockings were Sydney's pairing of choice when gracing the streets of New York earlier this year.

© Getty Met Gala Magic Sydney's 2024 Met Gala look was a show-stopping transformation. Sporting a sleek jet-black bob, the actress was nearly unrecognisable. She dazzled in a custom Miu Miu gown paired with black leather gloves, perfectly capturing the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.