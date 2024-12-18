Sydney Sweeney's best outfits of 2024

Every few years, a new face touches down in Hollywood and gives the veterans a run for their money. 2024 proved to be the year of Sydney Sweeney, the actress building an empire in both the film and fashion industry.
Sydney’s ascent this year has been marked by significant film roles and high-profile appearances. She starred in Eden, a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard, portraying Margret Wittmer alongside Ana de Armas and Jude Law, while taking on the role of Cecilia in the psychological horror film Immaculate.
You may also like
Beyond her cinematic achievements, Sweeney made her presence very much known in the style sphere, becoming a Miu Miu poster girl for the It-girl Italian house.
The 2024 Met Gala saw the star grace those famously crimson steps in a custom Miu Miu ensemble that garnered significant media attention, contributing to the Euphoria actress’ blossoming relationship with the brand.
Her collaboration with Miu Miu extended far beyond red carpet appearances featuring in their stunning ad campaigns and sporting the label’s hype pieces for low-key street style wear away from set.
From 90s-inspired denim co-ords to resplendent silk ballgowns, Sydney’s wardrobe has got it all. Discover the star’s best fashion moments of 2024 and enjoy a flick back through her flawless sartorial choices.
Sydney Sweeney's best outfits from 2024:
Double Denim
Sydney was pictured out and about in NYC sporting the most divine denim co-ord by Miu Miu back in May.
Chocolate Charm
The star turned heads in a patent chocolate trench by Alice + Olivia, paired with some mini shorts, a mocha-hued turtleneck, tights and matching knee-high boots.
Think Pink
Back in February, the 27-year-old stepped out at the Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask launch event wearing a figure-hugging dusky pink turtleneck maxi dress from Tom Ford, paired with peep-toe thigh-high boots from Victoria Beckham.
Custom Crystals
Sydney attended the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, donning a resplendent custom Miu Miu gown. The dove grey silk dress featured a crystal-embellished layer that romantically peaked out from the plunging neckline and flowed into off-the-shoulder straps.
Tres Jolie
At the 96th Academy Awards, the Washington native paid homage to Angelina Jolie, wearing the exact archival Marc Bouwer silk gown that the Hollywood veteran wore to the 2004 Awards.
Haute Hotpants
Not one to shy away from a daring and unconventional look, Sydney stepped out at the Miu Miu show on the final day of AW24 fashion month wearing a pair of dazzling sequinned briefs from the house.
Peplum Perfection
The muse hit the streets of Manhattan in a cinched denim jacket featuring lace-up detailing and a peplum style by Miu Miu, which was teamed with a matching mini skirt and slimline shades.
In Her Choos
A pair of white Jimmy Choos and knee-high stockings were Sydney's pairing of choice when gracing the streets of New York earlier this year.
Met Gala Magic
Sydney's 2024 Met Gala look was a show-stopping transformation. Sporting a sleek jet-black bob, the actress was nearly unrecognisable. She dazzled in a custom Miu Miu gown paired with black leather gloves, perfectly capturing the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
Immaculate Style
Adding yet another striking red carpet appearance to her inventory, Sydney attended the LA premiere of her film Immaculate wearing a surrealist sculpted top by Balmain.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more