The 'emotional' reason behind Justin Bieber's rarely seen tattoos

This week Justin and Hailey Bieber have been spotted out and about in New York on multiple occasions and their cute couple moments have had the internet buzzing.

However, on Wednesday, February 6, the Sorry singer was seen out again in Soho but this time it wasn't the cute family moment that had the internet talking - with all focus on his sprawling tattoos.

During a solo trip to Wall Street Bath Spa, he wore a slightly unzipped butter yellow jumper revealing rare ink featuring an angel and demon, and it got fans questioning the hidden meaning behind it.

© GC Images Justin Bieber's tattoo's peak out of his jumper on a solo outing in New York

Everyone knows that tattoos hold significance. There is always a message behind inking your body and for Justin, there is reportedly more than meets the eye. In recent months there have been consistent reports of his rocky marriage and the internet believes that this could be another sign that all is not perfect.

Justin's tattoo artist, Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy, previously revealed the deeper meaning behind the design. "We added two angels, one on each side," he said. "Below each one, they're dominating the evil. Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance...visually there needs to be contrast." He continued, "Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang."

Of course, this emotional explanation has only led the internet to spiral further but the couple have put on a united front in recent days. This week Justin was papped with his wife during a chilled Soho date night. The Grammy-winning singer stepped out in the Big Apple wearing a slouchy oversized jumper whilst the Rhode founder wore a Matrix-inspired leather jacket and tights combo.

As for her glam, she swooped her cashmere blonde locks into a claw clip and kept her makeup natural and radiant with a swipe of cool-toned pink blush and her signature glossy lip.