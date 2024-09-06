Phoebe Dynevor showcases unexpected It-girl tattoos

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Phoebe Dynevor has successfully adopted the role of fashion sweetheart.

A Louis Vuitton muse, who frequently jets between London and Los Angeles, the actress is well versed in the art of luxury style.

Yet, that doesn't mean that the 29-year-old isn’t without a touch of rebellious flair. Taking to social media on Thursday, the BAFTA nominee shared a serene makeup-free selfie, allowing all to witness her natural British beauty.

Phoebe offered a glimpse of her innovative ink, breaking from Regency era beauty ideals which her beloved character Daphne Bridgerton would have abided by in the 19th century.

Her tattoos included a Picasso-esque design in a contemporary style, in addition to some bold lettering. Both adorned her left arm.

In the image, Phoebe wore her dark ash-brown hair down loose and styled with a choppy fringe, adding to her cool-girl persona. Never one to miss out on the opportunity for a slicked-back bun ‘do, the star switched up her hair rota with the bedhead-chic aesthetic.

A recent example of her penchant for polished hairstyles would be the actress’ recent appearance at the US Open. Phoebe enjoyed a spot of tennis courtesy of Moët & Chandon.

Making the most of a day in the champagne brand’s luxury suite, the newly-engaged star dressed aptly for the occasion, pairing a boyfriend-style, pinstripe waistcoat with an unlikely hero piece.

Phoebe coolly teamed the oversized tailored vest with a light-wash denim midi skirt. Complete with an A-line silhouette, subtle darting and a gentle acid-wash finish, the Noughties design was an innovative choice for the tennis-themed occasion.

She wore her hair down loose but styled into perfectly silky strands, merging Hollywood glamour and everyday sophistication.

As for Phoebe’s next move? Tennis-appearances aside, the It-Brit is set to star in Neil Burger’s spy thriller Inheritance, also starring esteemed Welsh actor Rhys Ifans.