All the Hailey Bieber-approved beauty products to add to your basket

If any celebrity could take the crown for the most influential in the beauty space during 2024, it would be Hailey Bieber.

Through her skincare brand, Rhode Skin, she has solidified her status as a beauty trendsetter this year by creating dozens of new fads. From her signature 'glazed donut' skin to faux freckles and cinnamon-roll nails, she continues to inspire a generation. With each new release, she sparks viral moments and product sell-outs, effortlessly cementing her influence across social media and the beauty world.

Although she uses many products from her own beauty brand to create her signature looks, we have spotted the consistent use of different products from other beloved brands. From concealers to skincare technology and freckle pens, these are all the beauty products that stay in Hailey's makeup bag and should be added to your wishlist right now.

Berry Freckled Pen Beaubble This freckle pen needs no introduction. Whenever Hailey posts those sun-kissed images on Instagram, she mostly always has faux freckles. It's become a part of her signature look. In her recent GRWM on TikTok, she used the this one. Buildable and long-wearing, the Berry Freckled Pen's formula effortlessly creates realistic, natural-looking freckles. It goes on in seconds simply dot onto your face with this nimble applicator in small constellations and blend with your fingertips to deliver a subtle, yet flawless finish. £17.00 AT BEAUTY BAY

Forever Skin Perfect Dior The Rhode Skin founder uses this luxury multi-use foundation stick to create a natural, blurred finish to her complexion. It provides 24h wear and hydrates the skin. For a buildable coverage foundation that evens out and erases imperfections, pick up this product beloved by the beauty muse. £48.00 AT DIOR BEAUTY

Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer Kosas Hailey has used this medium coverage, super creamy concealer in multiple TikTok videos - it's clearly a beloved product for her. It's become a product with a cult-following because it's a concealer, eye cream, dark circle hider and spot treatment in one that visibly brightens and helps reveal better skin.



It also includes hyaluronic acid, peptides and caffeine that hydrate, visibly plump and give a smooth, radiant finish.



£25.00 AT SEPHORA UK

Eye Want You Mascara Westman Atelier The American it-girl consistently reaches for this Westman Atelier's Eye Want You Mascara in the shade 'Clean Black' for voluminous lashes. It features a unique an hourglass brush, designed to hug and coat every hair from root to tip. What's more, you can sweep several layers as the product is very buildable. So it not only lengthens your lashes but can also define and build volumes to suit your preference whether that's light and natural or full and fluttery. £42.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops Chanel Is this the secret to Hailey's glow? Chanel's Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops is a gorgeous sheer highlighting fluid. A drop of this vibrant rosy liquid instantly illuminates your complexion.



With its radiance-boosting pigments, this product adds a touch of pearly pink luminosity to the skin.



In a tutorial video, Hailey applied this after foundation to gives her skin a fresh, healthy, natural rosy radiance. £48.00 AT BOOTS

Reviving Rose Quartz Face Mask Beauty Pie Beauty technology has reached new heights this year, with many consumers opting to invest in innovate LED face masks. Hailey has clearly joined the hype. In a recent Instagram story, she announced to her follower that Beauty Pie’s Reviving Rose Quartz Face Mask, was the perfect gift for anyone looking to de-puff their skin. £250.00 AT BEAUTY PIE

Hailey Bieber's consistent use: All the picks we've chosen are products that we have seen Hailey Bieber use on social media or she has recommended to her users. The products vary, spanning from mascaras to foundations, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

