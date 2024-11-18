Hailey Bieber's 'cinnamon roll' nails are her chicest manicure yet

When it comes to manicure inspiration, Hailey Bieber is the gift that keeps on giving.

From doughnut-glazed nails to influencing the return of the oval nail shape, Mrs Bieber has become the celebrity go-to for all things nails. Now, she has introduced us to a new style that is sure to be the most popular trend this winter - Cinnamon Roll Glaze nails.

Recently, Rhode posted a photo of Hailey with a warm brown, cinnamon glazed oval-shaped manicure. In her hand, she's clutching her Espresso phone Lip Case featuring the brand new Rhode Skin Peptide Lip treatment in the new shade- Cinnamon Roll.

ICYMI: The Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip treatment is a limited edition shade being released on the 22 November to mark Hailey's birthday. The shade is inspired by her famous homemade cinnamon buns. According to Rhode, It’s a "shimmery gloss with a hint of spiced brown" that reportedly smells like a warm, glazed cinnamon treat. In true Hailey fashion, her nails had to compliment this sweet release.

© @rhode Hailey Bieber's cinnamon roll glazed nails are a winter nail inspo dream.

The beauty mogul's long-time nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, is the genius behind this look. After fans took to her Instagram comments and begged the manicurist to release a tutorial, she shared the highly anticipated details.

Zola broke down the iconic design on Instagram with an in-depth video and a recreation of the nail set alongside the caption, "Hailey’s ‘cinnamon girl’ manicure."

To get the look, Zola detailed that she used all OPI products. For the base colour, she used the shade 'Cliffside Karaoke,' to achieve the perfect warm brown. To seal the first coat, she used OPI's Super Gloss No Wipe top coat.

Now, to get Hailey's glazed effect, this is where the cat-eye nail polish comes into play. The manicurist revealed that she used OPI's Velvet magnifying powder but noted that you can use 'any cat-eye nail polish,' to achieve a similar look.

Cat eye nail polish is a type of magnetic nail polish that creates a unique, shimmering effect resembling the reflective slit of a cat's eye. This polish has become even more popular, thanks to Hailey, for its almost 3D appearance.

Thanks for the inspo Hailey, we'll be taking this Instagram picture straight to our next nail appointment!