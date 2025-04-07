The White Lotus star Lisa's best fashion moments of all time

When it comes to global style icons, few shine brighter than Blackpink's Lisa.

With her razor-sharp fashion instincts and chameleon-like ability to rock everything from couture gowns to edgy streetwear, the mononymous singer has cemented herself as a front-row favorite and red-carpet knockout. Her style is fearless, futuristic, and always ahead of the curve.

Where Is Lisa From?

Born Pranpriya Manobal in Thailand and later changing her name to Lalisa Manobal, Lisa has skyrocketed from a K-pop trainee to one of the most influential fashion forces on the planet. Discovered through YG Entertainment’s 2010 audition in Thailand, she debuted as the main dancer and rapper of Blackpink in 2016.

"They are loved by fans all around the world... fashion brands are desperate to be associated with them... even established mega-stars have jumped at the chance of collaborating with them," explains Adrian Besley in his book Blackpink: K-Pop's No.1 Girl Group. Since then, her charisma and unmistakable style have catapulted her to solo stardom, brand ambassadorships, and fashion front rows.

© Pool Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), Rose (Roseanne Park), Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim, from the K-Pop band Blackpink posing with their Honorary MBEs in 2023

Lisa's Acting Debut

Lisa made her highly anticipated acting debut in season three of HBO’s The White Lotus, credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal. Set in Thailand, she portrays Thidapon 'Mook' Sornsin, a health and wellness mentor.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Mike White admitted he was initially unaware of Lisa’s fame and hesitant to cast her. "Her audition was amazing. And Lisa’s so nice and uncomplicated, but I still didn’t want to cast her,” he said, "I’m just used to not having so much attention; we don’t need it. But I wanted to be respectful to Thailand. She’s like Taylor Swift meets Princess Diana there."

© HBO Lisa plays 'Mook' in Season 3 of 'The White Lotus'

Lisa shared, “I’ve been performing [in BLACKPINK] for a long time, and this opportunity came right when I was trying to find a new challenge. They sent over the script, and I sent a tape back." Her debut brought a new layer to her already-iconic career - and you can bet she's been serving looks onscreen too.

Whether she’s gliding through Buckingham Palace in celestial couture or turning heads at the The White Lotus resort, Lisa never misses a beat. Here, we break down her most unforgettable looks - each a masterclass in modern glamour...

Lisa's Best Fashion Moments Of All Time:

1/ 10 © Getty Images for Bulgari Sunflower Sisters - 2022 At the Bulgari's Eden, Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection launch Lisa appeared radiant beside Anne Hathaway in a striking sunshine-yellow strapless two-piece ensemble. The couture set hailed from South Korea-based label Pinkong's AW22 collection, and paired with sparkling jewellery and sleek blonde hair, her vibrant look made a memorable impact among fashion royalty.

2/ 10 © WireImage Pearl Vision - 2023 Lisa appeared at Bulgari’s exhibition at Kukje Gallery in Seoul in a luminous white satin gown by Fanci Club, gracefully draped to accentuate her silhouette. Highlighted by exquisite Bulgari jeweller accessories, the look was finished with pulled-back hair and a classic bold lip, presenting a refined aesthetic that merged classic glamour with contemporary chic effortlessly.

3/ 10 © Getty Images Royal Elegance at the Palace - 2023 The State Banquet at Buckingham Palace saw King Charles play host to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee. Lisa attended the royal reception wearing a dazzling turquoise-blue gown by Georges Hobeika, adorned with shimmering embellishments and ethereal, flowing sleeves. The celestial-inspired gown cascaded gracefully, capturing both royal elegance and modern glamour.

4/ 10 © WWD via Getty Images Angelic Rockstar - 2024 Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lisa turned heads in an intricate black lace bodysuit. Featuring dramatic cutouts and lavishly adorned with floral accents it was paired with striking metallic angel wings. The bold look, complemented by chunky boots and a fiercely confident stage presence, perfectly merged rockstar attitude with angelic grace.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Sculptural Couture - 2024 Lisa made a dramatic statement at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in an avant-garde gown custom made by Mugler, with sculptural corsetry, topped with an innovative hooded detail. The striking silhouette, paired with sleek gloves and a choker necklace, combined couture precision with daring boldness.

6/ 10 © AFP via Getty Images Suited for Stardom - 2025 Lisa chose a powerfully sophisticated tuxedo-inspired black gown by Rahul Mishra for the Oscars, highlighted by sharp tailored lines, exaggerated cuffs, and a striking red floral accent. This fashion-forward fusion of traditional masculinity and elegant femininity, coupled with her glamorous styling and confident stance, underscored Lisa’s status as a fearless innovator on the red carpet.

7/ 10 © Getty Images Gothic Glamour - 2025 At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Lisa dazzled in a sleek black dress by Miss Sohee featuring textured crocodile-patterned bodice details and sheer lace sleeves. Her slick, wet-look hair and bold jewellery accentuated the gothic-chic vibe, demonstrating her fearless approach to high fashion at Hollywood’s most exclusive after-party.

8/ 10 © Getty Images for HBO Pink Powerhouse - 2025 At The White Lotus Season 3 Bangkok premiere, Lisa stunned in a bold, vibrant pink custom two-piece ensemble by Louis Vuitton, featuring a structured bustier top with exaggerated puff sleeves paired seamlessly with a sleek skirt boasting a dramatic train. Complemented by matching pink pumps and Y2K floral accessories in her hair, Lisa’s look perfectly balanced playful Gen-Z femininity and high fashion drama.

9/ 10 © Getty Images for Four Seasons Lotus Lover - 2025 At The White Lotus Season 3 afterparty event in Bangkok, Lisa opted for a Lotus-inspired yellow mini-dress. The ensemble was a special design collaboration between Thai labels Meshmuseum and Sarran. Exquisitely detailed with delicate floral embroidery along its off-shoulder neckline and a silver sash accentuating her waist, the look was paired with metallic sandals and playful up-do.