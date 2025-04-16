The Beauty Breakdown: Roxie Nafousi on confidence, 'skinimalism' and feeling good

Beauty and confidence are two things that naturally go hand in hand - both are tied to how we feel about ourselves.

For Roxie Nafousi - the wellness guru, manifesting expert, and author of Confidence: Eight Steps to Knowing Your Worth - confidence isn’t something that just happens. "It’s something you build," she tells us.

Roxie Nafousi In her new book, Roxie shares practical steps for strengthening self-worth. "Writing this book reminded me that confidence grows when we take aligned action, speak kindly to ourselves, and choose to show up, even when it’s hard," she explains. "It’s less about being the loudest person in the room, and more about being grounded in who you are."

It’s a lesson she learned the hard way. "For years, I looked for validation externally - through approval and achievement," she says. "But true confidence came when I started doing the inner work and healing the parts of me that felt I wasn’t enough as I am."

Ultimately, Roxie hopes her book leaves readers feeling empowered. "I want them to feel seen, reminded of their worth, and know that confidence is available to them, no matter where they are on their journey."

Of course, feeling your best on the inside often goes hand in hand with how you show up on the outside. Roxie shares the beauty staples that help her feel polished, radiant, and ready to take on the day...

The Beauty Breakdown with Roxie Nafousi

Her Beauty Philosophy

"Beauty, for me, starts with how you feel. I love makeup and skincare, but the goal is always to enhance, not hide. I think the most magnetic people are those who radiate this energy of confidence - it’s the energy that does the talking, and the products you use are just the icing on the cake." Roxie Nafousi

Morning Skincare Routine

In a nutshell, less is more when it comes to products for Roxie, and skincare is of the utmost importance. "I start with a gentle cleanser - CeraVE Blemish Control and then wash my face with ice cold water to help me depuff after a night’s sleep. Then I use a light hyaluronic acid-based serum followed by SPF. I like to keep it really simple with skincare because I have such sensitive skin."

"I love the 111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Masks—they instantly de-puff and brighten, which makes such a difference under concealer. The Bobbi Brown Extra Repair Moisture Cream is incredible under makeup; it’s rich and nourishing but sinks in beautifully, creating the perfect base. I also love the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer—it gives the skin that soft, luminous glow and helps foundation glide on effortlessly."

Natural Everyday Makeup

Roxie Nafousi "I love products that are quick, easy, and give a healthy glow. The Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stickand Soft Pinch Liquid Blush are amazing—they blend like a dream and give that fresh, lifted look. I use the Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick as both a concealer and light base, which keeps things super natural. "For eyes, I swipe a few neutral shades from the Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, finish with a coat of Lancôme Lash Idôle or Hypnôse Mascara, and brush up my brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush 12—it’s my go-to for precision and control."



Evening Make Up

For a night out, her go to look is simply "warm almond eyes, glowy but contoured skin and a nude lip." The question the H! Fashion team were desperate to know, was how she keeps her eyebrows picture perfect: "I brush them up with a spoolie, fill in sparse areas with a pencil. I also get them threaded at the Turkish barbers which is my hack - it’s so much cheaper and they’re great!" Roxie Nafousi

Evening Skincare Routine

Her evening skincare routine follows the same philosophy as the daytime - Roxie believes in keeping things as effortless and effective as possible. "Again, it’s super simple — my CeraVe cleanser, but then I add Paula’s Choice Azelaic Acid on top, then a light serum," she says. For Roxie, simplicity is key to consistency. She prefers using a handful of hardworking products she trusts, rather than overwhelming her skin with too many steps. The result? A routine that's easy to stick to and leaves her complexion looking fresh, healthy, and glowing.

Quick-Fire Beauty Questions:

Do you do your hair or makeup first?

Makeup first, always. I clip my hair back while I do it, then finish with hair!

If you could swap beauty bags with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Probably Kylie Jenner. She is my make-up and hair beauty inspiration.

What beauty trends are you most excited about for 2025?

Skinimalism is here to stay—less is more, and I love that fresh-faced, healthy-skin focus.

Tips on achieving your signature bouncy fringe?

A big roller!!

Where or who do you get your beauty and hair inspo from?

I love scrolling Pinterest for makeup mood boards, and I also love drawing inso from the 90s!

What's your current favourite lip combo?

Mac lip liner in CORK with Vieve NINETEASE lipstick. I’ve used this combo for years and never change it!

Any beauty hacks or time-saving tips you swear by for busy mornings?

Wash your face with freezing cold water in the morning, or get an ice cube out the fridge and run it around your face (hold it in a hand towel so your hands don’t get too cold). I personally find that more effective then the rollers you buy!

How do you approach fragrance and what’s your signature scent?

Fragrance is such a powerful part of my routine - it’s like putting on your energy for the day. I wear different scents depending on how I want to feel. My signature scent right now is one I can’t reveal just yet. Watch this space!