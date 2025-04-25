The beauty launches we're buzzing about this April 

Spring is the season of renewal — and what better time to refresh your beauty routine than now?

April’s crop of new launches offers something for everyone, whether you’re looking to revive dull strands, perfect your pout, or switch up your signature scent. After months of winter hibernation, your skin and hair deserve a little extra attention, and this month’s top picks deliver just that.

I’ve tried and tested a range of standout products — from high-performance hair tools that rival a salon blow-dry, to luxe lip treatments that leave your lips plump, soft and subtly glossy.

There’s also a new wave of fragrances that perfectly capture the spirit of spring: fresh, floral, sweet and endlessly wearable. Whether you’re in the mood to splurge or looking for a beauty bargain that punches well above its price tag, these are the April buys that genuinely impressed me — and deserve a spot on your shelf.

Best Highlighter © Dior Beauty Forever Glow Luminizer Dior In case you missed the memo: highlighters are back. Thankfully, Dior has released three new shades of its gorgeous luminizers - Halo for a crystal glow, Strobe for a duochrome shimmer, and Sequin for sparkling radiance. They catch the light from every angle and are infused with hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin hydrated.My personal fave is Halo for the golden hue.

Best Hair Tool © Dyson Supersonic r™ Hair Dryer – Curly+Coily Dyson I know this product carries a hefty price tag but trust me, it's worth the investment. I was skeptical at first about it's super quick drying claims as someone with 4b natural coily hair. However, I was pleasantly surprised. The handy wide-tooth comb attachment glided through my thick hair with ease. The flow of warm air is smooth and enables styling unlike other hairdryers which might provide a jet of air but causes strands to fly away from any styling control. The range of nozzles provided is also a bonus. I used to find wash days for my thick hair very tedious but this nimble tool has really sped up the process. Happy days!

Best Gourmand Fragrance © Prada Beauty Infusion de Rhubarbe Eau De Parfum Prada Beauty Prada's Infusion de Rhubarbe Eau De Parfum is deliciously sweet. The use of rhubarb is a unique choice, but I'm a huge fan of it. There's a tart-like, fruity dimension to this gourmand composition, offering a refreshing alternative to the classic syrupy notes. This is a perfect spring day time scent. £140.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Best Lip Mask © Boots Lip Sleeping Mask Matcha Bubble Tea Laneige Say goodbye to dry lips with one of the best lip masks on the market. Laneige's cult product now comes in an exciting nutty matcha bubble tea flavour. For a product that does all the hard work while you sleep - it's a win win! £21.00 AT BOOTS

Best Serum © Look Fantastic Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum Clinique I've always been a huge fan of Clinique's Moisture Surge range and this new light, milky serum is the perfect new addition. The Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid exfoliates and hydrates the skin. It layers seamlessly with moisturiser and makeup, creating the perfect canvas for a glowing base. £44.00 AT LOOKFASNTASTIC

Best Mascara © Boots Hella Thicc Volumising Mascara- Let'z Be Blunt Fenty Beauty Get big, bold lashes with the Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, now in a flattering brown hue, Let'z Be Blunt. For my brown and green eye girlies - this will really make your eyes pop. Its tapered brush coats and curls, capturing each lash from inner-to-outer corner to afford a fanned-out effect, while its rich cocoa shade delivers natural-looking definition. £20.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Best Body Mist © Boots Limited Edition Agua Mistica Perfume Mist Sol De Janeiro This delicate fragrance mist just screams summer. It's a refreshing blend of neroli water, tangerine and a unique salty accord that captures the feeling of sun-kissed skin. With its vibrant notes of peony and jasmine petals, it adds a gentle floral layer and the white ceaderwood at the base adds some depth. this scent is fresh and airy with a soft warmth underneath that makes it feel really comforting. I keep it in my bag and reach for it for a little spritz all the time. £24.00 AT BOOTS

The Best Concealer © dcypher My Custom Concealer Dcypher Have you ever customised and purchased your concealer online tailored to your skin tone and preferred type? Dcypher let's you do just that so you can find your absolute perfect match. The beauty brand uses patented AI technology to deliver total customisation and my match has never been better. £27.00 AT DCYPHER

Best Hair Mask © Cult Beauty Shine Hydrating Hair Mask Fable & Mane If you're not familiar with this brand, it's time to get acquainted. Fable & Mane brings Indian wisdom into Western hair care rituals. This chai-scented hair mask leaves my 4B hair feeling smooth, silky, and soft. It's a plant-powered intensive treatment enriched with black tea ferments for instant gloss and luminous shine. Divine!

Best Eyebrow Gel © Refy Brow Sculpt Refy I love a beauty brand that actively listens to its community’s feedback and makes real changes. This is the original iconic Brow Sculpt—just with a few updates. I used to find that the original product left a white, flaky residue on my brows after a few hours, but now the remastered wax-gel hybrid is truly flake-free. It still has the same applicator we all know and love, perfect for shaping and sculpting those pesky hairs. I'm a big fan of this release!

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from mascaras to hair tools, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

