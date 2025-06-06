Lottie Tomlinson on embracing natural glam and the beauty secrets she shares with her sisters

Lottie Tomlinson has built a name for herself as one of the UK’s most recognisable beauty tastemakers. Starting out as a makeup artist for her brother Louis' band, One Direction, she quickly transitioned into becoming a content creator, beauty entrepreneur, and founder of the hugely popular tanning brand Tanologist.

Known for her signature bronzed glow and effortless glam, Lottie has developed a loyal following thanks to her relatable beauty routines, authentic product picks and family content.

Now, Lottie Tomlinson unveils her first beauty launch with Adored By - a carefully curated edit of everyday make up essentials for her effortless, signature glam. With this edit, she brings her natural beauty philosophy to the forefront: it’s all about embracing and enhancing your features with products that actually fit into your life.

© Micheala Tornaritis for Adored By Lottie Tomlinson's Adored By collection

If you could describe your beauty philosophy, what would it be?

“I think it would be just enhancing the natural. I really like to enhance my natural features, and that’s why I love makeup so much. It's fascinating how you can use different products to elevate your look. For me, makeup is all about embracing your own beauty, but enhancing it with great products.”

Let’s go back to your beginnings with beauty - was there a defining moment you fell in love with makeup?

“I remember being really young, maybe about nine, rummaging through my mum's makeup bag and asking her what each product did because I didn’t understand them. I pulled out a highlighter and asked, ‘What’s this for?’ She explained you put it on the high points of your face to accentuate them, and I found that fascinating. From that moment, it just sparked a passion and it all went from there.”

Are there any beauty tips or tricks you’ve picked up from your sisters or friends?

"It’s funny, we all see ourselves so differently from how others see us. With my sisters, we’re always encouraging each other - like 'don’t go too heavy on the hair extensions' or 'maybe ease up on the blush'. It’s nice to have those honest check-ins. It reminds you that everyone views beauty so differently and everyone has different perceptions.'

© Micheala Tornaritis for Adored By Lottie Tomlinson and her sister Daisy Tomlinson at the launch morning

Which product from your Adored By edit do you reach for the most?

“It’s definitely got to be the lip combo. Lips are such a big thing for me, I love having a good lip on. I worked really hard to get the shades just right because I’m really picky. I wanted something that I’d reach for more than anything else, and I think I’ve achieved that with the liner and gloss in the shade 'Luckiest.' It has a bit of pigment but not too much, so you can pair it over different lip colours and it works. It’s not sticky at all, just a really nice glossy pop for the lips.”

© Adored By Lottie Tomlinson's Adored By Edit blush sticks

Were there any products in the edit that surprised you - ones you didn’t expect to love?

“I’d say the kohl liner. It’s not something I use every day, but I really wanted to include a product that can take an eye look from day to night. A black kohl liner is key in your makeup bag. Just putting it in the waterline can completely transform your look - it gives that evening, party vibe. So, I feel like it’s a nice little surprise addition for those wanting something more dramatic.”

What’s your morning skincare routine?

“I’ve been on such a journey with my skin. It’s really important to me because when it’s not great, it affects my confidence and it’s also the base for your makeup. If your skin’s not right, it’s harder to achieve a sold base.

A big tip for me has been having a consistent routine. One thing that really helped my skin was stopping cleansing in the morning - I know it’s a bit controversial, but I saw someone say they’d stopped and their skin cleared up. Your skin needs those natural oils, and over-cleansing can strip it too much. Since I stopped, my skin’s been clearer and more hydrated.

Also, I love Korean skincare, especially Medicube. I’ve also been using Bioma Barrier Cream too and I love it. So now, in the mornings, I just use a bit of toner and it’s worked wonders.”

For a natural, everyday look, what are your must-have products?

“I go for a glow moisturiser as a base because I don’t like heavy makeup in the mornings. Then I’ll use a contour stick because it just brings everything to life. Even if I’m not wearing much else, I always use my lip combo. I’ll just blend it more with my finger for that soft ombré effect, and then add the gloss. I finish with mascara, brow gel and I’m good to go.”

© @lottietomlinson Lottie Tomlinson's everyday makeup look

What’s your evening skincare routine? What products do you use to take your makeup off?

“Micellar water and pads is always my first step. Then I go in with a cleansing balm. I always double cleanse. First, I use Bioderma to remove the top layer or eye makeup, then a balm for a proper cleanse."

Your eyeshadow packaging from the edit is so unique. What inspired the design?

“I wanted something easy. I’m a mum of two now, and I don’t have time for big palettes or loose shadows. We went with a stacked design so it’s compact, with a little mirror on top for on-the-go touch ups. Instead of hunting for single shadows or lugging around bulky palettes, this just simplifies everything.”

© Adored By Product images showing the stacked eyeshadow design

As a mum, how has motherhood changed your perspective on beauty?

“It makes you realise that all that stuff isn’t what’s important. It grounds you and makes you feel more powerful, especially after giving birth. You start to embrace yourself more, and makeup becomes just an enhancement, not everything. Having a little girl especially makes you think - I want her to grow up knowing she’s beautiful, with or without makeup.”

You’re in the public eye. How do you deal with social media and negativity?

“I’m lucky because my followers are generally really positive I feel so blessed. But of course, when I have received negativity, it does affect me - it affects anyone. During my filler phase, for example, I got a lot of criticism. At the time, I didn’t understand it, but looking back, I realised I’d gone too far and it made sense. I just think people need to remember we’re all human. You put yourself out there and people can forget you’re not a robot. I try to focus on the positives thankfully, they usually outweigh the negative.”

© @lottietomlinson Lottie Tomlinson with her partner and two children

And finally - you’re the tanning Queen! What are your top tips for the perfect tan?

“I always say: shave, exfoliate, moisturise. But here’s the key - let the moisturiser sink in. Do it early in the evening, chill for a bit, then apply your tan before bed. That way, your skin's prepped properly and your tan won’t slide around.And even if you think you’ve blended enough, go over your body again with the mitt. That extra blend is what makes it flawless.

Adored By. x Lottie Tomlinson is available now from Adoredbeauty.com

Lead image: Micheala Tornaritis for Adored By