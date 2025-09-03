Beauty Breakdown: Jouissance Founder Cherry Cheng on erotic perfume and subverting scent norms

Cherry Cheng always longed for a perfume that centred the female gaze so, she created her own in 2023. Jouissance Parfumes is a subversive perfume brand translating erotic literature into scents, with the female gaze in mind. Inspired by classic vintage perfumes and books we read beneath the sheets, celebrating the female artists, writers and fictional characters who taught us to fantasise and to desire. Cherry tells H! Fashion: "The Jouissance approach is inspired by the specificity of women's language, art and creativity. It seeks to subvert modern trends for clean, pleasing, unobtrusive smells. Instead, using shocking olfactory combinations, dirty undertones and aldehydic notes to confront taboos and push boundaries."

In 2024, the perfume founder became the first private student of renowned French perfumer, Antoine Lie. She studied Art Business at Sotheby’s Institute and Contemporary Art Theory at Goldsmiths, working at Gurr Johns. Beyond her work with Jouissance, Cherry is also an avid art collector and patron. She is also a member of the Serpentine Council, Studio Voltaire’s Council and the ICA Development Committee.

© Hannah Cartwright

What is your beauty philosophy?

I believe beauty lies in what feels and appears natural and comfortable. There’s a kind of grace in ease. But often, that ease is the result of discipline and practice. It takes a great deal of work to create an illusion that looks like no work at all.

Where does your love of fragrance come from? And why did you decide to turn this love into a brand?

For me, scent has always mattered more than appearance. I can never be with someone whose look attracts, but scent repulses me. I feel like a person’s scent can reveal some kind of interiority, even though this sounds a bit paradoxical. When I want to feel good, I’d always turn to perfumes. Which is why I wanted to create them myself.

Can you explain where the concept of Jouissance came from and what you hope these fragrances evoke in people?

The concept of JOUISSANCE was born from a desire to create fragrances that speak to deeper, more complex forms of desires and pleasures, and our fragrances are inspired by female writers and artists whose works explored these themes. JOUISSANCE isn’t about being pretty or polite; it’s about intensity, liberation, and the beauty of contradictions. These fragrances are invitations to feel more, to reclaim pleasure, and to infuse even the most mundane moments of daily life with sensuality and inspiration.

As a woman in business, what has been the most challenging moment and what has been the most rewarding?

The most rewarding part has definitely been the friendships and partnerships I’ve forged while building JOUISSANCE, whether with team members, collaborators, or most meaningfully, with our customers and followers. It’s incredibly moving to see that something that started as a collection of silly personal ideas has resonated with so many people. The most challenging part is undoubtedly the financial side. I’m not naturally drawn to numbers, and I tend to do things in ways that are not always the most cost-effective. That’s why I’m currently looking for a founder’s associate - someone who can help balance out the creative chaos with some solid pragmatism.

What is your morning skincare routine?

© Cherry Cheng Cherry's morning skincare routine

I use FANCL’s washing powder for cleansing (the green one with minty scent is my favourite), followed by Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir and Omorovicza’s Illuminating Moisturiser. It’s definitely a bit of a mix-and-match situation - just my favourites in each category, with no real logic behind it. I’ve always had a strong aversion to SPF, mostly because of the textures. No matter how often people preached its importance, I just couldn’t stand the feel of it on my skin. That changed when my friend Charlie introduced me to The Grey’s Daily Face Protect SPF50. It’s the only SPF I can actually wear and not feel like it’s clogging my pores.

Are there any specific skincare products or treatments you use to prep your skin before makeup application?

I prime my face with VicoSkin Screen Star before makeup. I’ve been a client of Jasmina for years and trust her completely with all my skincare needs. This primer is an absolute staple in my routine - I’m extremely loyal to it.

Can you share an overview of your daily makeup routine for a typical work week?

If I’m being completely honest, I usually skip makeup during the day, mostly out of sheer laziness. I also take ballet classes in the daytime and feel like wearing foundation isn’t great for my skin. That said, I’m absolutely hooked on lash extensions. I feel pretty ready with just those and a deep red, warm brownish lipstick. My go-to shades at the moment are Merit’s Signature Lip- Equestrian and Lancôme’s L’absolu Rouge Cream - Soif de Riviera.

© Cherry Chang

Could you share your go-to foundation and concealer choices for daily wear?

I use Il Makiage’s WOKE UP LIKE THIS, and Fenty Beauty’s Correcting Skinstick. Again, there’s no real logic behind the pairing. It’s just what I’ve ended up sticking with, and it works for me.

What are your favourite makeup products for creating a natural, everyday look?

Club Yuagari Suppin Powder, which you can wear over or without make-up, and Glossier Lip Gloss in Clear.

Can you recommend any multitasking makeup products that you find particularly useful?

I love Merit’s Flush Balm that my friend Shannon introduced to me. I use it both as a blush and a lip tint, and it’s perfect for travel since it saves space in my bag. I have it in multiple shades.

© @kirangidda Cherry Chang in her signature evening makeup look

What's your approach towards removing makeup at the end of the day, and do you follow any specific evening skincare routines?

I love Bioderma Sebium H2O Micellar Water. I’ve been using it for years. If I’m travelling though, Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette is a good substitute.

What is your nighttime skin routine?

Exactly the same as morning, but without the SPF and with REOME’s Firming Eye Treatment for a little evening pampering.

How do you incorporate skincare ingredients or products into your daily/weekly routine?

I exercise a lot, so I end up showering multiple times a day, which naturally builds in time for skincare. I keep it simple and consistent, applying my routine right after each shower when my skin is clean and most receptive.

© Cherry Cheng Cherry shares her evening makeup and fragrance must-haves

Do you believe in a signature scent - if so, do you have one?

I believe in having multiple signature scents, subject to how you’re feeling at different moods and moments of your life. I love wearing La Bague d’O from our own collection - it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but you certainly won’t go unnoticed with this one. I also love Nuit de Bakélite by Naomi Goodsir and Sables by Goutal, both are somewhat difficult fragrances that people either love or hate. I think I’m drawn to more challenging fragrances because I’m in fact deeply self-conscious at social events, and usually dress and do my makeup in a more understated, conservative way. So scent is where I can be a little more provocative.

Do you believe in the art of layering?

Yes. I sometimes pair my fragrance with a body lotion of the same scent, which helps the fragrance last longer and gives it a softer, more seamless presence on the skin. I’m currently obsessed with the Santa Maria Novella’s Magnolia EdP + Fluid Body Cream combo.

Are there any beauty/fragrance trends or techniques you're currently obsessed with?

This is very lame, but I’m low-key obsessed with face straps and ice packs to reduce facial swelling.

What are the most common beauty/fragrance mistakes you see?

Chasing trendy or bestselling beauty and fragrance products that don’t truly suit one’s individual style or skin condition. Beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s a personal journey that requires lots of trials and errors to find the right ones.

Are there any fragrance trends/ scents you are loving or would be open to creating a scent based on?

I usually create fragrances inspired by stories and narratives rather than following trends. That said, I’m currently really fascinated by savory gourmand scents and would be open to exploring that direction in future creations if we can somehow make it work.