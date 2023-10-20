Victoria Beckham on how Harper inspires her makeup, what she’s reading at the moment and her love of perfume

Victoria Beckham has always used fragrance to inspire and ground her. Over the years, she has name-dropped only a handful of niche perfume houses, but you will always find scent diffusers backstage at her fashion shows and the most colossal pillar candles burning at her Dover Street store.

"I've been a lover of fragrance for such a long time," the designer tells us ahead of the launch of three sustainably crafted eau de parfums. "So to use this creative space to tell my story has been a dream come true. They are like my version of an autobiography. And I think they are very signature. In time, it will be obvious ‘that is a Victoria Beckham fragrance'."

For this collection, the 49-year-old has worked with perfumer Jérôme Epinette, who has created best-sellers for Byredo and Atelier Cologne. "I love to collaborate with the best," she says. As well as Portofino'97, a glistening, sun-drenched skin scent, and San Ysidro Drive, a warm, amber blend. there's the sensual Suite 302 (right). Capturing the glamour and romance of Paris, it combines rose, musk, leather and toasted spices.

The interview with Victoria Beckham appears in the November issue of Hello! Fashion - out now

Here, Victoria explains how each perfume is like a "scented snapshot" of her precious life milestones:

What was your starting point for these scents?

It started with a range of notes, going through each one - discussing what I liked, which notes I responded to, which ones triggered thought and memory. Fragrances are so personal, but it was instant working with Jérôme, when we landed on the right collection of notes to portray each memory.

Was there a lot of back and forth?

I spent a lot of time with Jérôme in Paris and New York, and on Zoom, getting to know him and telling him what I liked. He is such an incredible perfumer. And he got to know me, I spent time sharing stories with him, for us to find a way to capture them as scents.

Your skin is glowing. Can you talk us through your skincare routine?

My skin is my base. I try to avoid heavy foundation and concealer and instead. I really work at making my complexion the best it can be. For me this starts with skincare: I use the Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse and then drench my face in VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. It's like a drink for my skin. I've noticed such a difference since using it, in terms of fine lines around my eyes. Then I apply the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream.

What treatments do you swear by?

I go to Melanie Grant and Sarah Chapman for facials.

What's your favourite make-up look?

I adore a smoky eye. In the daytime, this is a brown smoky eye, and then at night or for an occasion, I may add Olive or Navy using my Satin Kajal Liner pencils. And I always wear Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil to open up my eyes.

How do you come up with the shade names?

We have fun coming up with them - they all have unique stories. Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly. It's such a fun and youthful shade. I like to pop it on when I'm running out of the house or just heading to the gym

What's your favourite trend for AW23?

I think we took such a fresh approach to colour around the eyes at my show, using Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear in Macaron and Sunflower. In fact, Macaron has been so popular it sold out at launch.

What's on your bedside table?

Crystals, the current book I'm reading, which is This Is Not A Pity Memoir by Abi Morgan, and my Yeti water flask.

