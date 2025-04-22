EXCLUSIVE: Mona Kattan on reinventing Kayali: 'Whenever I feel like I'm running away from something, I try to lean into it'

When it comes to fragrance, few names evoke as much passion and innovation as Mona Kattan. The entrepreneur and perfume connoisseur has carved out a unique space in the beauty world with Kayali - a brand that’s become synonymous with layered scents and emotional storytelling. Now, with the launch of Fleur Majesty Rose Royale, Mona proves once again that she’s not just playing in the fragrance world - she’s rewriting the rules.

Inspired by florals and the power of scent to uplift and empower, Fleur Majesty Rose Royale is a rich, regal ode to the rose – but not as you’ve ever smelt it before.

Infused with lush notes of rose, juicy orange, pears and sweet peach balanced with musk and tonka - the fragrance feels both ultra-feminine and fiercely modern. It’s bold, it’s personal, and just like Mona, it leaves a lasting impression.

© @cultbeauty Mona Kattan has transformed Kayali into a global perfume empire

With each launch, the CEO continues to raise the bar - not just through beautiful blends, but through the heart and intention she pours into every bottle. As Kayali evolves from a cult favorite to a global force after its separation from Huda Beauty and becoming an independent company, Mona’s vision for fragrance is only just getting started.

With each new fragrance it's like a reinvention of Kayali - how do you keep releasing such exciting new scents?

"I think it comes from just being so obsessed with what I do. My team and I, we're all very passionate, obsessed people. I think we're a bit insane, to be honest; we're constantly working on the future. If you were to look at our office and my house, there are just samples everywhere.

Whenever we're creating something for the future, we're like, ‘How can we make it different? How can we create something new?’ Part of it is channeling or making sure that we are using ingredients we haven’t used before. Of course, we still use some of the same ingredients.

Think of creating a perfume like being a chef. If you only use the same ingredients all the time, the food is going to be very boring. I actually used to hate a lot of ingredients we now use today. I used to hate violet with a passion, but now I love it, and we’ve included it in this scent. Whenever I feel there’s something I’m running away from, I’m like, ‘Let’s lean in and let’s try to find a way to innovate.’"

© Kayali Kayali's Fleur Majesty Rose Royale is the perfect date night scent

Where did the idea for Fleur Majesty Rose Royale come from?

"So, it took quite a journey, like all of them. All of the fragrances that we work on start somewhere, and then where it ends up is very different. So, when we first started working on it, we were trying to find what was missing in our Kayali universe. I realised that we didn’t have a true warm floral. The last true floral we launched was Deja Vu White Flower in 2020.

My inspiration for flowers came from tea because all the teas I drink have florals in them. So, next came the idea of the afternoon tea vibe. That’s why the campaign is all about the Regency/Bridgerton era and having tea time with your friends. Through this release, we’re really making you feel like royalty through the power of the fragrance, and that’s why we chose the rose as the hero note. Rose is the queen of the flowers."

If you could go back in time and give yourself advice on being a woman in business - what would it be?

"There’s so much. Number one: You’re stronger than you know, and you can do so much for yourself. I think sometimes women think they need a man by their side to be their CEO or Operations Manager. As women, we always put ourselves in a box of what we can or can’t be. I think it’s important to break that box because there’s no such thing. You can teach yourself everything.

Another thing I would say is definitely lean into your femininity. A lot of women, including myself, are told, ‘If you're too feminine, emotional, expressive, or compassionate, you won’t be successful.’ I was told that a lot, and it almost made me scared of being myself, so I used to suppress all my feelings.

Now, I think that leaning into your femininity is actually superpower.

Now, I think that leaning into your femininity is actually a superpower. You can lean into your femininity and still be strong. You can have a balance. They’re both important. I think the future is about leading with empathy. I think that’s the past of people thinking you have to be this savage – you don’t have to be at all. You just have to be understanding, give good direction, and be a good example."

© Kayali Mona Kattan

What are your key layering tips for perfume lovers?

"So I'll I'll say two things that contradict myself because I used to say start with a musk and end with a gourmand. Musk is a great foundation - think of it like a perfume primer as it helps to create longevity. So, I used to start with Musk 12. It's a clean, fresh start, and then next go with Boujee Marshmallow. Finally, let it dry down and then top it off with Vanilla 28. It was designed to be a layering topper.

Now I'm like, throw that layering advice out the window and try anything that could be interesting!"



But then recently I did a few videos with creators and we tried out some odd combinations.They suggested we tried out fragrances that didn't go together but just based off the fact that they have similar common denominators and scent profiles.

We did the weirdest mixtures and they smelled unbelievably good. For example, we layered Marrakesh In A Bottle, which is an orange blossom with Invite Only, which is a spicy scent and it was amazing. So, now I'm like, throw that layering advice out the window and try anything that could be interesting!"