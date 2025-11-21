Why are so many people getting their tattoos removed in their late 20s?

While a sizeable bottle of wine and a Bridget Jones marathon are the usual port of call for those going through a break-up, Ink Master proved to be my saviour when my first boyfriend called it quits. Unorthodox yes, but there was something about watching artists bring their unique tattoo styles to life on willing participants that was utterly captivating - an unexpected yet perfect distraction.

Tattoos are an ancient form of self-expression. From popular fine line designs to sweeping Neo-Traditional pieces, the art form has long conveyed our inner selves to the outer world - both for the artist and the canvas.

Which is why so many people seem to head to the laser clinic once they turn 25, AKA - when their frontal lobe is fully developed. Tattoo removal is on the rise, with many twenty-something-year-olds deciding that their inkings no longer represent who they are in the present moment. A YouGov survey of American adults found that about a quarter of those with tattoos regret at least one.

© Reformation Pete Davidson poses for Reformation's Valentine's Day 2025 campaign

The trend really kicked off when Pete Davidson posed inkless for Reformation’s Valentine’s Day campaign back in February. The images instantly went viral, with the campaign earning the brand $1.2 million in media impact value in under 48 hours, according to Launchmetrics.

The comedian later detailed the tattoo removal process on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying: “It’s horrible. They’ve got to burn off a layer of your skin then it has to heal for six to eight weeks and you can’t get it in the sunlight. Then you have got to do it like twelve more times.” His ex Ariana Grande is another Hollywood heavyweight to invest in the process, alongside fellow stars Pharrell, Zoë Kravitz and Jemima Kirke.

Despite the pain of the process, tattoo removal remains popular. But why? “A tattoo removal can definitely reflect a shift in self-identity, but it’s not always a dramatic personality shift. There are many reasons why an individual might remove a tattoo,” says Dr. Sarah Boss, Clinical Director, psychiatrist and psychotherapist at The Balance Rehab Clinic.

“A tattoo removal can be a way of saying: that’s not me anymore. It’s a way of letting go of a version of ourselves that no longer feels authentic. It can be a sign of positive personal development. Tattoos are often a form of self-expression. It’s so normal to get one when we are young. But as we mature, we may feel that we no longer have to communicate to the world who we are because it is so stable internally.”

Cognitive and emotional changes during adulthood can also play a factor: “The prefrontal cortex is extremely important to consider when it comes to tattoos,” the mental health professional says. “We do not finish developing this aspect of our brain until our mid-twenties. This is why I always recommend waiting for permanent decision-making until we reach these more mature stages of life.”

While cover-ups are another viable option, there are certain things to consider before getting a tattoo to avoid the tedious process entirely. Tattoo artist Tal Booker, who has inked the likes of James Corden, Jessie J and Tom Grennan, offers his advice: “I think the strongest piece of advice would be to always use your voice, and if you are with an artist that doesn't accommodate you go find someone else. There's an infinite amount of times that you should be able to move a tattoo if you don't like the placement. If someone doesn't make you feel comfortable to use your voice, then find someone else, but also if you do feel comfortable with the artist, then take their advice. If they tell you that something is too small, then it probably is too small. If they tell you that you probably shouldn't be getting your partner's name on your hand for your first tattoo, then you should probably listen to them.”

He continues: “I think it's just about feeling comfortable and trusting in the person that you're seeing, and you should never be made to feel that you're an inconvenience. If you want to move something, then by all means move it - but also listen to a professional.”

However, the process of tattoo removal isn’t all bad - and it certainly doesn't mean people should stop getting tattooed altogether. It didn’t deter Ellie Hind, Project Co-ordinator at HELLO!: “I got another tattoo on my ankle a few months later to match with a friend that I really love and it had a special meaning to us. I'd still think about getting more in the future but would just be careful to really consider it.”

For others, their inked missteps are just part of growing up: "I love my sh*tty tattoos!" my editor gleefully declared when I pitched this piece.

Ultimately, whether we choose to preserve, cover or remove our ink, tattoos remain a human ritual - a visual record of who we were at a particular moment in time. As we change, so does our relationship with our skin and the meaning we assign to it. Removing a tattoo is not a rejection of the past, but a (slightly sore) recognition of growth. And perhaps that is the true beauty of tattoos - not their permanence, but their ability to evolve alongside us.