Kaia Gerber flaunts unseen tattoos as she stuns in backless gown

It’s official, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are the red carpet power couple. The duo attended a Time100 Gala on Wednesday putting on yet another loved-up display as they took the event by storm.

With her penchant for a classic high neckline, Kaia did not disappoint as she slipped into Khaite for the evening. The runway star, whose mother is iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, wore a charcoal-hued, backless dress featuring a plated skirt and topped the look off with some gold point-toe heels.

Austin, who we all know is one for minimalism, wore a traditional black tuxedo with a satin finish and matching trousers. A pristine white shirt was neatly layered under his tailored attire, which was completed by a pair of black Chelsea boots.

Kaia, who was dressed with a helping hand from celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg, flashed a glimpse of her edgy inkings as she posed for the cameras. The star has dainty tattoos on her shoulder blade and arms, some of which we hadn't seen before.

A cherub adorned her ribcage while the number 23 was delicately inked on the back of her right arm. Two other discreet designs peppered her back and shoulder blade, plus another, supposedly fresh, sketch on her left forearm.

The model effortlessly wore her brunette hair down loose in gentle beach waves and showcased a radiant glamour glow that highlighted her naturally striking features.

Kaia is a self-professed ‘nepo-baby’ we can get behind and she’s had much to say of the debate. In a new interview with ELLE, Kaia opened up about the opportunities she has been afforded in the industry, weighing in on her famous parents."I won’t deny the privilege that I have," Kaia explained. "My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.' But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

