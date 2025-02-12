Pete Davidson shows off his tattoo-free skin in new campaign as the 'world's best boyfriend'

It's been a while since we’ve heard the name Pete Davidson in the social sphere but the Hollywood heartthrob has made his way back into the zeitgeist, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Known in the film industry for his leading roles in Fast X, The King of Staten Island and Riff Raff and by the pop-culture girlies for previously dating Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Madelyn Cline, the 31-year-old is a household name for many for various reasons.

However, the latest reason he’s back in the limelight is because of his campaign with fashion favourite label Reformation, debuting for the first time his brand new tattoo-free look.

In a video posted to the brand's 2.3m Instagram followers, Pete takes the title of “Official Boyfriend of Reformation” starring in a genius new Valentine’s Day campaign.

In the video shared Pete can be seen wearing a peak-chic head-to-toe Reformation ‘fit, walking into the brand’s NYC store before sitting down on one of the couches and helping his unidentified girlfriend shop.

Throughout the video Pete follows a perfect boyfriend script, saying all the right things as his girlfriend tries on a multitude of things from the store.

“You look amazing, you should definitely get that”, “I booked three places for dinner tonight” and “oh, could I put that on my card” are just a few of the many things he says, making boyfriends around the world sweat just a little in the lead up to Feb 14 - because there’s nothing like a little competition from everyone’s favourite.

© Reformation The crewneck retails on the brands website for £128

Also included in the new campaign, which had followers commenting “Whatever the marketing team is getting paid... double it,” is a selection of snaps showcasing a few of the brand’s newest products, which were made in partnership with Pete.

A grey ‘Chad Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt’ with the words “official boyfriend” in block letters printed across the front and a pair of boxer ‘Official Boyfriend Boxer Briefs’ make up the two product launches. Reformation said: “Together, we’re reminding you of what makes a really great partner. With these reliable, sexy, 100% boyfriend material things. And we aren’t just talking about Pete.”

© Reformation The 'Official Boyfriend Boxer Brief' are £38 and are almost sold out

Aside from saying all the right things, fans were also quick to notice Pete’s new look. Before now, Pete has been known for his tattoo-covered body, made up of various shapes, motifs, pictures and drawings in all different colours however it seems he's turned over a new leaf and removed almost all of the 200 removed.

© WireImage The actor used to be covered from head-to-toe in tats

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he chatted about the painful process and reasons behind his move to clearer skin: “They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks, and you can’t get in the sunlight. And then you gotta do it, like, 12 more times.” He continued on to say that the removal marks a new era and a “clean slate.”

Whether you’ve secured a date for Valentine’s Day this year or not, rest assured Reformation is happy to share Pete, despite changing their Instagram bio to “Taken. Pete Davidson [lock emoji] 2.11.25.”