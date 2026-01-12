How Chanel is making skincare the new fashion statement

Once reserved only for early mornings and long-haul flights, eye patches have quietly evolved into one of beauty’s most unexpected statements. They are now something we want to be seen in - a chic symbol of self-care that feels as intentional as a perfectly tailored blazer or a slicked-back bun. Like spot patches, fashion insiders now wear them between runway shows, sport them confidently on morning coffee runs, to a soirée or simply to prep before makeup application. It’s a shift that reflects a wider change in how we approach beauty today: skincare is no longer just about results, but about ritual and confidence.

© Chanel Chanel Le Lift Flash Eye Patches, £86

At the forefront of this movement is Chanel, whose newly revamped Le Lift Flash Eye Patches perfectly capture the idea of skincare as an extension of your personal style, whilst redefining under-eye care. With their sleek design and sculpting fit, these anti-aging masks feel less like a treatment and more like a luxury accessory - something that complements your routine rather than interrupting it. This is the perfect pick for anyone who suffers from under-eye puffiness and dark circles, thanks to two powerful active ingredients infused into the serum: a hyaluronic acid booster and their signature eye complex.

In a world where beauty routines are increasingly lived in, shared online and styled, Chanel’s eye patches embody the idea that caring for your skin can be just as fashion forward as the clothes you wear. Our Style Editor, Orion Scott, tested the Le Lift Flash Eye Patches out during a work day, putting its skincare and style benefits to the test.

Review of Chanel's Le Lift Flash Eye Patches:

Orion said: "As soon as I put the eye masks on I felt an instant calming and cooling sensation under my eyes, which was perfect for depuffing my sleepy 6am wake up eyes. As someone with dry to combination skin, I found that the excess of serum instantly started soaking in once applied. I definitely felt like my under eyes were much brighter and awake once I removed them.

Don't just take my word for it, my colleagues at the office also said they noticed a huge difference. I found them super easy to apply and love that they only need five minutes to work their magic as I'm usually running out the door late to work. Orion also noted how they can effortlessly make a style statement: “Aesthetically, I also loved the design of the eye patches. The white base paired with the black embossed Chanel logo is so chic. I would happily go anywhere with them - from work to a party."

How to use the Chanel Le Lift Flash Eye Patches:

Apply a Le Lift Flash Eye patch under each eye at any time throughout the day. Leave them on for five minutes then remove them and rub excess product into your skin using one of two techniques.

1. The smoothing technique for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines: Perform smoothing movements from the outer corner of the eye toward the temple, alternating fingers. Repeat two times.

2. The illuminating technique for reducing signs of fatigue and puffiness: Using your index finger, perform three smoothing movements under the eye. Moving outwards, first from the outer corner of the eye, then from the middle of the eye and lastly from the inner corner of the eye. Repeat this three times.

I definitely felt like my under eyes were much brighter and awake once I removed the eye patches

Skincare benefits of Chanel's Le Lift Flash Eye Patches:

The patches brighten your under eyes in just five minutes. After use, the eye area is left de-puffed, smooth and plump. There are many long term benefits after prolonged use; visibility of fine lines are reduced, skin looks more radiant, firm and the intensity of dark circles start to fade.

Chanel’s Le Lift Flash Eye Patches are now available, priced at £86 for a pack of 10.