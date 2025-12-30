The K-beauty trends expected to explode in 2026, according to a Korean skincare expert

Since K-beauty exploded into the beauty industry it has been an important sector in skincare and continues to inform trends. According to the experts, 2026 will show no sign of that interest abating. As the appetite for science-led, sensorial, and results-driven routines continues to grow. K-Beauty expert and Skin Cupid CEO and Founder, Melody Yuan, exclusively shares her forecast on the innovations, ingredients, and philosophies for the year ahead.

© Biodance

Melody tells H! Fashion: “Having already set the global stage for skin care, K-beauty continues to set the benchmark for innovation. UK consumers are becoming more ingredient-savvy, gravitating towards the gentle formulations and advanced technology that Korean skincare is celebrated for. 2026 will be a year defined by personalisation, skin health, and sustainable luxury.”

Keep reading for all the need to know trends, ingredients and innovations in K-beauty for 2026...

AI-Driven Skin Personalisation

“With tech-integrated beauty on the rise, 2026 is set to bring personalised routines to UK consumers. Expect to see advanced diagnostic tools, app-linked routines, and AI-generated custom formulations delivering real-time adaptiveness to lifestyle and environmental factors.

Barrier-First

“With barrier-repair skin care rising across the globe, K-beauty will be pushing it further with new-generation strengthening complexes. Ultra-gentle, microbiome-supporting formulas – especially those using fermented ingredients, ceramides, and postbiotic blends – will be central to daily routines.However, beauty-goers will need to be savvy, and understand exactly how to protect and restore your skin barrier rather than overdoing it.”

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

“You may have heard of this ingredient that’s often used in injectable fillers and other dermatology treatments, and it looks like we can expect more over-the-counter cosmetic products formulated with PLLA in 2026. While a cream with PLLA as an ingredient can’t deliver the same results as a filler, it can still exfoliate and hydrate the skin for a smoother look, while also restoring elasticity in the skin.”

Hybrid-Skincare Products

"We’ve seen a rise of the 'glass skin' aesthetic this year, and this is formed by using hybrid-skincare products. Hybrid-skincare is something already starting to rise, but something we can expect to grow in the new year. It promotes wearable, multi-layered radiance through multiple different products and ingredients. Think soft-focus glow, skin-boosting luminisers -skincare and makeup products that offer long-term skin health benefits alongside instant luminosity.”

Traditional Ingredients

“We expect that 2026 will see a major surge in modernised hanbang (traditional Korean herbal medicine) formulas. We’ll be looking at a rise in the use of ginseng, mugwort, and bamboo sap, paired with peptides and encapsulation technologies to enhance stability and delivery.”

Sensorial Skincare

“With the rise of sensory skincare on TikTok, Korean beauty brands are set to introduce more sensorial textures, uplifting aromas, as well as mood-enhancing formulations, turning beauty routines from chores into self-care rituals. Sensorial skincare offers a whole new dimension to the K-beauty market, and I’m excited to watch this evolve in the new year.”

2026 K-beauty product recommendations:

PURCELL PIxcell Biom 2Billion/ml

© Skin Cupid

"PURCELL’s PIXCELL BIOM 2BILLION/ml is a powerhouse treatment crafted to restore, protect, and strengthen your skin from the inside out - starting with the barrier. Formulated with a remarkable 90% concentration of 2 probiotic ingredients, Bifida Ferment Lysate and Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate, this potent treatment delivers intensive care for stressed, sensitive, or acne-prone skin."

MA:NYO Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream

© Skin Cupid

"MA:NYO’s Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream is a refreshing, lightweight moisturiser that delivers deep hydration while helping to keep skin balanced and soothed, even in hot and humid conditions. Specially designed for year-round use, it’s particularly effective in summer when skin can become dry, flaky, and overheated from excessive sun exposure."

PARNELL Cicamanu Serum Cushion

© Parnell

"Meet PARNELL’s Cicamanu Serum Cushion, Korea’s No.1 cushion foundation, and your shortcut to glowing, calm, and hydrated skin - even on your most sensitive days. This innovative base combines the featherlight coverage of a cushion with the power of a full serum, creating a radiant finish that looks like your skin, only better."