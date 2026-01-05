The best January beauty launches to start the year glowing

The start of a new year has a way of making us want to reset everything - wardrobes, routines and, of course, our beauty bags. January is when curiosity kicks in, when we start paying closer attention to what’s new, what’s next and what’s actually worth making space for on our shelves. Last year, beauty slowed down in the best possible way. Skin-first routines became the norm, makeup leaned softer and more effortless, and hybrid formulas quietly earned permanent spots in our lives.

Fragrance followed suit. Instead of loud, bold scents, people gravitated towards perfumes that felt personal, and had an enchanting story behind the scent. As we head into 2026, beauty actually feels more thoughtful than ever before. It's clear that the trend is no longer about just chasing every new trend that pops up, but about elevating the essentials: think smarter formulations, glow-boosting hydration and products that fit seamlessly into your already established routines.

The January 2026 launches are already making a huge buzz. As a beauty editor, I've already taken note of many exciting releases on my desk; from unexpected ingredients to sensorial textures, alongside twists on cult favourites. It's worth noting that skin-first beauty remains on top, thanks to the ongoing influence of K-beauty. Picture this - luminous, glass-like finishes, deeply nourishing lip formulas and skincare designed to hydrate and revive dry, winter skin.

When it comes to makeup, beauty lovers will be embracing a more colourful, maximalist approach in 2026. At the end of last year, pop star Zara Larsson alongside her makeup artist, Sophia Sinot led the revolution for embracing bold designs, colours and finishes. So, this year, expect more eyeshadow palette releases, frosted lipsticks and chic embellishments.

Keep reading because ahead, I've rounded up the best January beauty launches to know now - and the ones worth adding to your routine as you ease into the new year...

Best January beauty launches 2026:



© Burberry Burberry Her Parfum Burberry Beloved British singer Olivia Dean is the face of the new Burberry Her Parfum. If that isn’t reason enough to entice you, the scent certainly will. This is a delicious new addition to the Burberry fragrance family and the most intense version yet - while still retaining its signature sweetness. A true gourmand, it features delicate cherry notes, warm amber, and enveloping vanilla. The bottle arrives in opaque, deep-pink glass with a matte finish, adorned with pink ribbons. The perfect addition to your fragrance wardrobe.

£152.00 FOR 100ML AT BURBERRY

© Huda Beauty Easy Bake Pressed Powder Huda Beauty The beloved Easy Bake Powder is back - but with a new look. Huda Beauty's iconic skin finish has now been crafted into a sleek, on-the-go compact with Easy Bake Pressed Powder. Fans of the loose powder, don't fear because this product gives you the same soft-matte, airbrushed effect finish as the original, with zero creasing, caking, or heaviness. It sets like a loose powder but performs with the precision and portability of a pressed one. Perfect for quick touch-ups on the go! £32.00 AT HUDA BEAUTY

© Dior Addict Rosy Glow Eau de Parfum Dior Dior Beauty brings fragrance and makeup together in a new, mood-boosting collection where luminous lips are paired with equally irresistible scents. Created by Dior's Perfume Creation Director, Francis Kurkdjian, the range centres around three fruity Dior Addict fragrances designed to comfort, uplift and delight. Rosy Glow, Peachy Glow and Purple Glow reinterpret Dior’s signature florals - rose, jasmine and iris - through a playful, gourmand lens, revealing juicy fruits and soft, velvety petals. Each scent perfectly echoes the fresh lip shades they’re designed to complement. £69.00 FOR 30ML AT DIOR

© Tatcha The Longevity Memory Cream Tatcha Tatcha has done it again. Adding to its Longevity line, enter: the Longevity Memory Cream. Designed to energise your skin’s youthful memory, this cushiony gel-cream delivers brighter, visibly renewed skin with every use. Powered by Tatcha’s nutrient-rich Okinawa Cellescence Complex, the formula works to boost ceramides, strengthen the skin barrier and lock in lasting hydration. It's a true sensorial treat for your skin.

£79.00 AT SEPHORA

© Maison Crivelli Cuir Infrarouge Extrait de Parfum Maison Crivelli This beloved scent now comes in an expanded 100ml size offering this January, and we couldn't think of any better news. It's a truly unique fragrance featuring top notes of raspberry, cinnamon and bergamot; middle notes of orris, osmanthus and cedarwood. It dries down with comforting base notes of leather, oud, vanilla and patchouli. And the nose behind this creation? Expert perfumer, Jordi Fernández. £360.00 FOR 100ML AT SELFRIDGES

© Laneige Water Bank Glass Facial LANEIGE Get the Glass skin look with Laneige's high-performance serum. Powered by Aqua Glass Booster , the formula blends a 7.7% Acid Complex with a hydration-rich infusion of Hyaluronic Acid, PGA, PDRN, and Hyaluronic Ceramide. This combination gently retextures and intensely hydrates the skin. The dosage dropper design is also a game-changer for precise application on the skin. £33.00 AT SPACE NK

© Vaseline Gluta-Hya Lip Serum Gloss Don't count Vaseline out of the beauty conversation just yet. They have been releasing some unreal new products, and the Gluta-Hya Lip Serum Gloss is another new affordable must-have. It comes in four juicy, universal shades that have a sheer, wearable finish that enhances your natural lip tone. It's also clinically proven to deliver instant plumpness from the very first swipe. Meet your new winter favourite.



£9.95 AT JUST MY LOOK

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from perfumes to skincare, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

