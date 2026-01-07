The moodboards shaping the H! Fashion team’s 2026

I'm not easily influenced. In fact, I’m loving the ‘de-influencer’ trend that’s currently taking over TikTok. However, earlier this week, I dropped the ball. During my ritual pre-bed doomscroll (health is wealth guys), I came across a content creator’s post that listed her tips for how to prepare for the new year.

One of the pointers included in her meticulously crafted carousel caught my eye - making a moodboard. What started out as a perfect excuse to mess around on Canva (a favourite pastime of the H! Fashion girls), turned out to be a wholly cathartic activity. Influencer - 1, Anti-influencer - 0.

What did I envision for 2026? The obvious, such as Dua Lipa-inspired holidays, career growth, good health, plenty of sleep and puppies. Yet, the exercise prompted deeper consideration as to what I truly wanted to squeeze out of the 365 days ahead. More road trips, the feeling of calm you get when you look at a Georgia O’Keefe painting, slogan tops. Visualising my goals, dreams and desires was a surprisingly fun, intimate experience.

So, I subjected my colleagues to the same spiritual treatment. With weddings on the horizon, driving tests looming and adventures awaiting, there was plenty to pick through and stitch together.

Spanning life-changing experiences to girl-boss attitudes, discover the H! Fashion team’s manifestable moodboards for 2026.

Clare Pennington, Editor

For 2026, I want to be brimming with happiness, a sense of adventure (so I stop spending my weekends lazing around in my pyjamas), the champagne to be free flowing and my bookshelf stocked with plenty of sexy fairy books (my guilty pleasure). Oh, and my skin to look better than it ever has without making any extra effort."

Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor

"I didn't start out my Canva extravaganza with a distinct aesthetic in mind, but after much contemplation, it seems that warmth is the overarching theme of my 2026 moodboard. Road trips in New Mexico, that fuzzy feeling when you look at a Georgia O'Keefe painting (hence New Mexico), the contentment of a sleepy sighthound met with the badass energy of a baseball bat-wielding Nancy Wheeler. Here's to locking in, finding a corner of peace and finding inner grit in 2026."

Orion Scott, Style Editor

"This year started rather chaotically which ultimately resulted in partaking in dry January, thus I am choosing calm and cosy vibes for 2026. For me, Fun fashion, tooth gems, reading more and staying in and playing switch is on the lust list for the foreseeable. Forehead kisses are also welcome."

Lauren Ramsay, Deputy Digital Editor

"This year, wedding planning is in full swing for me. But as chaotic I know it's going to be, I'm reminding myself to enjoy it and keep calm by doing wholesome things that I love - like buying flowers, clothes shopping and my favourite pastime - watching TikToks of corgis."

Aaliyah Harry, Beauty Writer

"In 2026, I’m channeling major girl boss energy. I’m manifesting a RICH life full of beach holidays, fun, laughter and finally passing my driving test. As a beauty lover, I will also fully be diving into all the new releases from makeup to lipsticks and the chicest fragrances."

Elizabeth Aminoff Social, Media Manager

"I'm manifesting 2026 as slow, chic and (ideally) sun-filled year (as soon as I can escape the UK that is.) Tennis courts, minimal makeup, and all things self-care - I'm thinking anything effortless but intentional - whilst maintaining a clear focus on my goals and wardrobe."

