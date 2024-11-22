‘Manifest’ crowned word of the year as Roxie Nafousi hits 1 million book sales

In a year where intentionality and self-empowerment took centre stage, it feels unsurprising that the term 'manifest' has been named Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year for 2024.

In 2024 alone, Dua Lipa declared during her headline Glastonbury set that she had “manifested this moment,” while Ollie Watkins credited manifesting for his iconic Euros goal. Social media has further amplified the concept, with countless influencers and creators sharing their own manifesting journeys. With global icons like Simone Biles also crediting the practice for their success, it’s safe to say that manifesting has officially entered the cultural zeitgeist.

Roxie Nafousi, a self-development coach, inspirational speaker, two-time Sunday Times bestselling author (and H! Fashion cover girl) has been at the forefront of this phenomenon. Her books, Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life (2022) and Manifest: Dive Deeper (2023), have become international sensations, translated into 37 languages and sold in 123 countries. She’s helped spark a global conversation around the power of manifesting, and in September of this year she reached the one million copies sold milestone.

For Roxie, the rise of “manifest” as Word of the Year is more than just a linguistic milestone—it’s a reflection of a deeper societal shift. “It’s incredibly exciting to see ‘manifest’ being chosen as the Word of the Year,” she tells H! Fashion. “To me, it signifies a shift in our collective mindset—people are embracing the idea that they have the power to create change in their lives. It reflects a cultural moment where empowerment, intentionality, and self-awareness are becoming central to how we navigate the world.”

Roxie's book 'Manifest' has sold over 1 million copies worldwide

Lexicographers at Cambridge have taken notice of this cultural movement, noting that searches for the term “manifest” surged to nearly 130,000 on their website this year. The word’s modern meaning, “to imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen,” has captured the public’s imagination.

Dubbed “the millennial answer to The Secret” by Vogue, Roxie’s books have redefined the concept for a new generation. With endorsements from stars like Bella Hadid, Molly-Mae Hague, and Olivia Culpo, her step-by-step approach combines practicality with spirituality, making it accessible and actionable.

“Manifesting has gained mainstream attention because people are searching for ways to feel more in control of their lives, especially in uncertain times,” Roxie tells me over email. “It’s a practice that empowers people to dream big and actively work toward those dreams.”

Busting Myths About Manifesting

While the term has gained widespread popularity, Roxie is quick to address misconceptions. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that manifesting is just wishful thinking, like simply writing something down or visualising it will magically make it happen. In reality, manifesting requires action,” she says.

She also emphasises that manifesting isn’t just about material gains. “It’s about personal growth, emotional fulfilment, and aligning with your purpose. It’s not selfish or materialistic—it’s deeply personal and rooted in self-worth.”

The Science and Soul of Manifesting

Looking to the future, Roxie sees the practice evolving. “We’re already seeing a shift toward evidence-based approaches, like tying manifestation to neuroscience and psychology, which makes it more credible and grounded for sceptics,” she says. However, she warns against oversimplification and commercialization, which could dilute its transformative power.

At its core, Roxie believes manifesting is for everyone. “Manifesting is accessible to everyone because it starts with mindset and intention, which don’t require external resources. It’s about focusing on what’s within your control and believing in your ability to move forward, even in small steps.”

A Word—and Practice—for the Times

With her books continuing to inspire readers, she’s proving that manifesting is more than just a word—it’s a way of life. “It’s a reminder that we’re looking for meaning, growth, and agency in an often chaotic landscape,” says Roxie. As “manifest” takes its place as Word of the Year, it’s clear that this is more than just a passing trend.