Lott Moss Speaks Out About Depression, Rehab and Kate Moss

Lottie Moss, the British model and younger sister of iconic supermodel Kate Moss, has opened up about her life, struggles, and unconventional career choices, providing fans with a candid and unfiltered glimpse into her journey.

In an exclusive interview with Matt Haycox, she addressed the dynamics of her relationship with Kate Moss. Lottie emphasised the age gap between them, explaining, "She's 20 years older than me; she's got every right to live her own life. She doesn't need to hang around with me." Lottie revealed that their relationship has always been distant, with occasional family gatherings during holidays.

Delving into the challenges of the modelling industry, Lottie expressed her views on body image expectations, stressing that dictating how people should look can lead to severe issues like eating disorders. Drawing from personal experience, she recalled being pressured to maintain a specific size, stating, "For me, I just don't think weight should be a thing, ever. You get hired for what you look like, and if someone doesn't like it, they can fire you. But telling someone to be a certain size and waist, it's not realistic"

© Getty Lottie Moss walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Italian Christmas catwalk show in 2017

Lottie also discussed her battle with depression, revealing that seeking professional help and undergoing therapy in rehab were crucial steps in her journey towards self-acceptance. Reflecting on her struggle, she acknowledged, "It was at a point where I think was probably the lowest point in my mental health at the time, and I wasn't taking care of myself. I really didn't understand what it was until I got to rehab, where I figured out I had depression."



MORE: Mollie King's sheer vintage Chanel outfit is ideal for your next big event

RELATED: Iris Law shows off new birthday neck tattoo on TikTok

Lottie Moss also addressed her venture into OnlyFans, a subscription-based content platform, which led to her being dropped by her modelling agency. Despite facing consequences, she stands by her choice, emphasising that she should not be punished for pursuing what brings her empowerment and enjoyment. Looking toward the future, she expressed optimism and a commitment to personal growth, stating, "I'm hiring a life coach because I think that's a bit more up my street. I feel that I've spoken about everything that I needed to speak about."