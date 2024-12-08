Chic Critique: Must fashion journalists become influencers to achieve success?

It’s no secret that traditional fashion media stands on rocky ground. With the rise of AI, a large question mark hangs over the head of print journalism, leaving writers unsure about the trajectory of their careers.

Today's fashion landscape is dynamic and digitally driven. Conventional journalism merges with internet culture, emphasising personal branding and social media presence. Visual platforms like Instagram and TikTok dominate, shaping trends and consumer behaviour which inform high fashion brands.

The question remains - do fashion journalists need to become influencers in order to be successful?

Of course, fashion journalists could be considered the OG influencers, minus the hashtags and hauls. Writers have always influenced in the form of columns, shopping pages and opinion pieces, before 'being an influencer' became its own beast.

Hence, there are several benefits to expanding one’s online presence as a writer.

Increased reach - By adopting an influencer approach, fashion writers can extend their audience beyond traditional readers to include broader demographics, creating more opportunities for exposure and engagement. It's also great for crafting an online portfolio of work when applying for jobs. A CV in a feed.

Opportunities for collaborations - Brands often seek partnerships or consultation with individuals who have both expertise and a strong online presence. Writers who act as influencers can attract lucrative collaborations, boosting their profile and income the more senior they become.

Adaptation to industry trends - The fashion industry increasingly values digital presence and social media engagement. Writers who embrace this influencer role align themselves with modern expectations, ensuring relevance.

Increased income - While some find it crude to talk about money, in this world, it's essential. Influencer marketing can provide supplementary income through sponsorships, affiliate links, and product promotions, making the profession more financially sustainable.

Staying competitive - With the rise of multi-platform creators in fashion, writers who do not market themselves as influencers risk being overshadowed by peers who effectively use social media to amplify their voices. It's a dog eat dog world, after all.

Evidently, by integrating influencer strategies into their work, fashion writers can adapt to the evolving media landscape and unlock new dimensions of success. Yet there is still a lot of pushback.

Some believe that a social media presence takes away from the craft of journalism, prioritising self-image ove journalistic integrity. Frequent posting is also time-consuming and exposing, with many writers opting to keep their personal lives private.

H! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay says: "I don’t believe fashion writers need to be influencers; the core principles of journalism remain just as important. However, it’s undeniable that having a strong social presence could give people an edge when it comes to job opportunities. A visible personal style and a significant follower count often serve as proof of their ability to create content that resonates with an audience."

Likewise, H! Fashion's style writer Chloe Gallacher noted: "I believe success in fashion truly comes down to knowledge and authenticity. I don't think being an influencer plays a bigger or smaller role when it comes to success, its whether or not you have the knowledge of what it is you're talking about and able to back up your points. I think influencers that got into it for things like gifts and press events and not for the genuine love of fashion always eventually end up losing the passion for it - or their audiences trust as they don't feel authentic."



Top fashion journalists are split. Sarah Mower uses Instagram intermittently, posting every couple of weeks to satisfy her 70k followers. Robin Givhan uses Twitter (cough, X) to express her opinions, yet has a private Instagram account - just like Cathy Horyn. Tim Blanks and Dana Thomas haven’t posted on their feed in a year. Anna Wintour is a total internet-avoidant.

On the flip side, Suzy Menkes and Alexander Fury are avid users, proving that first-class writers are indeed toying with socials.

The pressure falls onto the next generation of fashion writers. Nowadays when applying for a job, there are sections on the application for adding your social media handles. Acquisition teams aren’t solely hiring talent anymore, they are hiring a person’s network and personal brand too.

As it stands, a stellar online presence is highly valuable to a fashion journalist. But the truth is that no number of followers trumps fluid, compelling storytelling.

One can begin to post more regularly, documenting their VIP event invites, PR gifts and celebrity encounters. A knack for crafting innovative copy? A gift - no matter how you package it.