The 2025 Engagement ring trends to have on your radar

Engagement season is upon us, the most popular time of the year for a significant other to pop the question.

"The winter holiday season has long reigned supreme when it comes to the most popular months to get engaged," explains The Diamond Reserve, "November and December are festive months that evoke feelings of thankfulness and love. This is also a time when we’re likely to be surrounded by loved ones, and many couples want to share these special moments with them."

For those of us yet to still gain the title of fiancée (including myself who is in a long-term relationship and patiently waiting for my turn), the odds are you've got an Instagram file saved, a Pinterest board or something similar, filled to the brim with inspiration for your dream ring.

Whilst classic cuts like cushions, ovals and princesses remain timeless go-to's, each year jewellery experts predict which of these will be particularly popular, and which new, unusual or vintage styles are making a resurgence.

© Theo Wargo/GA Phoebe Dynevor debuted her ring at the 2024 Met Gala © Instagram/@gabbriette Gabbriette announced her engagement to The 1975's Matty Healy on Instagram

On the celebrity engagement front this year, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor debuted her ring at the 2024 Met Gala - a dazzling oval diamond on a delicate gold band, Emma Roberts flaunted her round-cut single diamond with a solitaire setting on an unusually chunky gold band on Instagram, and Gabbriette flaunted her jaw-dropping black diamond surrounded by pavé diamonds, after becoming engaged to The 1975's Matty Healy. The perfect celebrity diamond cocktail of classic and contemporary.

So whether you're looking to pop the question yourself, drop hints to your partner (or, in my case, put the exact styles I like into his face), here are some major 2025 engagement ring trends to have on your radar in time for proposal season according to experts...

A Modern Shift "We’re noticing a clear shift toward modern interpretations of vintage designs, with elongated shapes taking centre stage," says Jeremy Kanzen – CEO of The Diamond Store, "This move away from more traditional geometric shapes like round, square, and princess cuts reflects a growing preference for refined and elegant silhouettes."

Oval and Radiant Cuts "We’ve seen a significant rise in demand for oval and radiant cuts with hidden halos," says Jeremy, "These shapes offer a contemporary take on classic styles, creating a sophisticated, finger-lengthening effect, while the subtle halos (only visible from the side and underneath) add an extra touch of sparkle without overwhelming the design."



Round Cut is Still Most Popular Despite a shift towards contemporary designs, Jeremy explains that classic, timeless designs are still equally as popular. "Classic cuts like round and princess diamonds do continue to hold their appeal, with round cuts remaining our most popular shape year on year. But as we look ahead to 2025, we expect even more interest in elongated shapes like ovals and radiants. Their chic, elegant look aligns with today’s trends, such as 'quiet luxury' and minimalism, which filter down to jewellery preferences."



Marquise Cuts are Back On the vintage front, "we’re also forecasting a resurgence in marquise cuts," says Jeremy. "Known for their distinctive pointed ends, marquise diamonds provide a unique, vintage-inspired alternative that still offers a flattering, elongated silhouette."

